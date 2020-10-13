'The Con' recycles stories of fairytales gone bad

No one likes to be fooled. But watching others fall for “The Con” (9 p.m., ABC) can be entertaining. Whoopi Goldberg narrates this new nonfiction series about tales of Prince Charmings too good to be true, surefire investments that were anything but safe and a hedonistic music festival getaway that turned out to be a squalid nightmare.

Viewers in the know certainly will recognize that last con as the Fyre Festival, the 2017 extravaganza that utilized social media “influencers” to cajole people to part with tens of thousands of dollars for a luxury getaway that had all the comforts of a refugee camp.

The Fyre Festival fraud is remembered because it was so audacious and so recent and because it has been so well documented. Hulu streamed the documentary “Fyre Fraud,” and Netflix countered with “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.”

I’m not saying this ABC News production is a con, but it passes off some seriously recycled stories as new. It opens tonight with the tale of a woman who fell for a handsome surgeon with a super reputation, who showered riches upon her and promised her a wedding attended by the world’s A-list celebrities. She only became suspicious of his tall tales when he promised her their nuptials would be officiated by Pope Francis himself.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it was the subject of the documentary “He Lied About Everything,” which aired on the ID network on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Original or not, this tale touches on a crucial aspect of the con. Often, those who get taken have rather exalted visions of themselves and what they are due. Cons aren’t about exploiting gullibility so much as feeding into a narcissist’s expectations. A culture that exaggerates “self-esteem” and sells a philosophy of “you’re worth it” with every commercial is ripe for a con man. It’s much easier to fleece the greedy.

• PBS launches the three-part series “The Age of Nature” (9 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings). It profiles scientists, citizens and naturalists who have moved beyond warnings about global warming and have taken concrete actions to reverse its effects.

We meet activists repairing coral reefs, fighting deforestation and challenging the kinds of industrial fishing practices that decimated cod, once among the world’s most plentiful food sources.

• “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) returns for a 32nd season. Always a challenging production, akin to broadcasting an Olympics event, “Race” was shot before the onset of COVID quarantines.

This season will involve more than 1 million miles of travel. Who better to keep up with all that action than athletes, including NFL veterans DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Olympians Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette and pro volleyball players Riley and Maddison McKibbin.

• The highly conceptual Canadian series “Baroness von Sketch Show” (11 p.m., IFC, TV-MA) enters its fifth and final season. The troupe tackles absurd situations from a decidedly female, if not feminist, bent. Tonight’s bits include spending the apocalypse with your ex; the agonies of mom brain and the travails of stepparenting; the downside of superheroes and a queer theory reading group’s take on the movie “Pretty in Pink.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A young aspiring musician communes with his dead ancestors in the animated 2017 Pixar musical “Coco” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• The 2020 Billboard Music Awards (7 p.m., NBC) glances back at the year’s music.

• Singing under wraps on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• Unsound opinions on “I Can See Your Voice” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) looks at how returning predators to ecosystems restores a natural balance.

• An inside job frees dangerous gang leaders who scatter to the winds on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Lance Henriksen stars in the 1988 shocker “Pumpkinhead” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14), which launched a franchise.

SERIES NOTES

Julie Chen Moonves hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Financial chicanery on “Devils” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A body is found in the middle of nowhere on “Coroner” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith and BTS on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Kiersey Clemons appears on “Conan” (11 p.m., TBS, r) ... Colin Quinn, Kim Cattrall, Jeff Rosenstock and Jessica Burdeaux visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).