The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Saving for a house

<strong>Q:</strong> I’m saving to buy a house in a few years. How should I invest that money? <strong>— P.W., Carmel, Ind.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Not in stocks, unfortunately. The stock market is arguably the best way to grow your wealth during the long run, but in the short run, anything can happen — such as a market crash at an inconvenient time, forcing you to postpone your purchase.

Park short-term savings — money you’ll need within five years (or even 10 years, to be more conservative) — in safer places, such as bank accounts, certificates of deposit or money market accounts. You can find good rates for such accounts at our sister site, TheAscent.com.

<strong>Q:</strong> What, exactly, are “tech stocks”? <strong>— H.G., Santa Fe, N.M.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> When many people hear the term “tech stocks,” they probably imagine companies such as computer hardware manufacturers, semiconductor specialists and software companies. But these days, many, if not most, companies employ a lot of technology in their operations.

Airlines, for example, rely on very technically complex machines and employ fancy software to manage their logistics. Banks might seem like old-fashioned businesses, but there’s a lot of technology behind the scenes as millions of transactions are processed electronically, and consumers are shifting to banking online. Even Nike has introduced technology (“Nike Fit”) that measures your foot electronically and recommends the correct shoe size for you — in its stores or via an app. Some companies even are 3D-printing shoes.

The energy industry uses technology to produce solar power and search for oil, among other things. Retailers use technology to track their inventory and remain stocked. Some even are using robots in warehouses. As you can see, “tech stocks” isn’t a particularly distinctive term anymore.

Fool’s School

Secure your financial life

Keeping your finances safe means more than not leaving cash lying around. You can save yourself a lot of headaches and hassles, and protect your money, by securing your financial life:

— Shred any trash-bound documents that have any of your personal information on them, such as your Social Security number, birthdate or account number.

— Don’t give out your SSN freely — make sure anyone asking for it is legitimate, and truly requires the number. Don’t print your SSN on your checks, and don’t carry your Social Security card or other important papers on you. Ignore all unsolicited calls or emails asking for personal information.

— Review statements from banks, credit card issuers and other financial companies regularly in order to verify all transactions are legit. (If you’re lucky, you’ll spot some old recurring charges you can cancel to save money — such as subscriptions or memberships you no longer use.)

— If you get unwanted credit card or insurance offers in the mail, you can opt out by calling 888-567-8688 or going to OptOutPrescreen.com. Shred the offers you get, so identity thieves can’t use them to apply for cards in your name.

— Use firewalls, antivirus software and passwords to guard your privacy online. Secure your Wi-Fi network at home, and avoid entering passwords or accessing financial sites over open public Wi-Fi networks, such as those in cafes or airports. When shopping online, stick with trusted, established retailers and only enter personal information on webpages where the address begins with “https:” (not just “http:”).

— Be smart with your passwords. Don’t use the same one at multiple sites, and avoid passwords that are easy to guess — such as your address, pets’ names, children’s names or birthdates. Ideally, use a combination of upper- and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Consider using a password manager.

Scammers and thieves are hoping you won’t protect yourself. Foil their plans.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to Los Angeles in the 1930s, when Hubert Hansen and his sons launched a business in fresh fruit and vegetable juices. Later, I sold sodas. I filed for bankruptcy protection in 1988. I survived and expanded — offering smoothies, vitamin drinks and energy drinks — and got a (scary) new name. Some of my operations were later sold to Coca-Cola. Today, with a market value recently topping $42 billion, I’m an energy-beverage giant, with my drinks sporting words such as Burn, Full Throttle, Mother, HydroSport, Reign, Samurai, Relentless, Gladiator, Predator, Fury and more. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to Japan in 1889, when a young man founded a company to make and sell playing cards. I expanded into other games in the 1960s, electronic arcade games in the 1970s and home video games in the 1970s, as well. In 1989, I introduced one of the first portable handheld game consoles — named for young men. That was followed by systems such as Wii and Switch. My American subsidiary launched in 1980. Shortly afterward, I introduced two Italian plumbers to the world. I’ve sold more than 750 million game consoles worldwide. Who am I? (Answer: Nintendo)

The Motley Fool Take

Banking on it

When it comes to the big banks, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a best-in-breed standout. During the past 10 years, the seventh-largest U.S. bank (by assets) consistently has produced the best return on equity and return on assets among its peer group, and it has done a great job of lending responsibly and avoiding risky assets. What’s more, it consistently has run one of the most efficient operations in the branch-based banking industry.

The caveat is investors have had to pay a premium for this quality. For much of the past 10 years, when it was producing stellar profitability, U.S. Bancorp was also trading for close to double its book value.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit bank stocks hard, and U.S. Bancorp was hit worse than most. The main reason is banks are bracing for an expected wave of defaults caused by elevated unemployment. That’s a common worry across the sector, but unlike many of its major peers, U.S. Bancorp has no substantial investment banking operations — which tend to do better in turbulent economic times. Even so, U.S. Bancorp’s superior asset quality should help keep its losses relatively low, so now could be a rare opportunity to add U.S. Bancorp to your portfolio at a big discount. As a hefty bonus, the stock’s dividend recently yielded more than 4.8 percent.