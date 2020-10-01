Lee’s has tools for those fall projects

The fall is a natural time for people to do home improvement.

Winter is on the way, and if you are going to do something, this is the time.

So across the Kankakee River Valley, homeowners are sprucing up their yards and cleaning up their home. And if they need a special tool for that work, a good place to turn is Lee’s Rentals.

Co-owned by the husband and wife team of Andy and Maureen Lee, Lee’s Rentals has long been known for its supply of party items and bounce house inflatables. But about five years ago, they began to add tool rentals. Now their supply is quite extensive.

For a full list, head to the Lee’s website at leesrentalinc.com. You can also contact them by phone at 815-468-8830.

Rentals are even available by the half-day for small projects. The rented item can be picked up at Lee’s or delivered to the worksite. Usually, he says, Lee’s has at least one of the item in stock and ready to go, but people are advised to call for availability.

Andy says that their inventory is open and sought by both professionals and by individuals just looking to work on one weekend project. He says Lee’s prides itself by buying the highest quality item. “We don’t stick to any certain brand, but we do go with the best,” he says.

Among the more popular items at this time of year are mini-excavators and a mini-Bobcat. Those are useful or various yard projects. Powerwashing is also a good fall project. A lawn aerator, a rototiller and a lawn edger are all helpful outdoors, too.

Lee’s also has some items you might not expect or ones where the common person might need an explanation. A trash pump, for example, pumps the water out. It can be used to empty a swimming pool or to pull the water out of a wet basement. A demolition hammer is used to break up concrete and a plate compactor forces down stones or concrete so a new surface can be laid over the top.

A level and transit can be used to help level off that driveway you are installing. A magnet sweep is used to locate all the roof nails that feel in your yard from your roof replacement. It’s handy to use before the nails wind up in your car’s tires.

You can use a patio heater to have one more comfortable outdoor party before it gets too chilly. There are also generators to be fired up when the power goes out.

No matter what tool you rent, Lee’s prides itself on customer service. That means explaining every item thoroughly and making sure they are cleaned and sanitized before you use them. Lee’s items are cleaned twice — once when they are returned and a second time before they go out.

Founded 11 years ago, Lee’s is in the process of creating a new facility they will be moving into. Lee’s serves an area roughly within a 45-minute drive of Manteno.