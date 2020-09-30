New service, Car From Her, makes auto buying easy

<p style="text-align: center;"> </p><p style="text-align: left;">Car From Her eliminates the hassle when it comes to buying a car, handling every aspect of the sale front start to finish through a customized approach that is designed to accommodate the needs of each individual consumer. </p><p style="text-align: left;">Although Car From Her offers a simplified vehicle purchase process for all consumers, it is especially beneficial for women and those with limited purchasing abilities due to financial hardships. Historically, car dealerships are a male-dominated industry. Sales strategies focus on attracting and working with financially secure male buyers, often neglecting the needs of both women and persons with challenging, low or no credit. Car From Her gives these underserved and often mistreated customers the attention and time they deserve. </p><p style="text-align: left;">Car From Her is a new service, a division of the Taylor Auto Group. Car From Her is available for every make and model, both new and used cars, that are offered at Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/search/1497+State+Route+50,+Bourbonnais?entry=gmail&source=g">1497 State Route 50, Bourbonnais</a>; and Taylor Ford, <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/search/222+S.+Locust+St.,+Manteno?entry=gmail&source=g">222 S. Locust St., Manteno</a>. </p><p style="text-align: left;">In order to work with Car From Her, you must make an appointment at 708-870-8033 for Lisa or 708-307-6064 for Sonata. You can also use their website, <a href="http://carfromher.com">carfromher.com</a>. </p><p style="text-align: left;">Still in its first month, Car From Her is the creation of two highly experienced women in the auto sales field, Sonata Bartkus and Lisa Castillo. The basic idea is to wrap all areas of the car-buying experience into one person. No more trips around the showroom to see the sales consultant, the sales manager, the finance manager, and the used car manager. You deal with one expert person, Lisa or Sonata, who knows every aspect of the business. You save time and obtain a full-service consultative purchase experience. Castillo says that Car From Her will make car buying simple and easy. It will be a process that is transparent, comfortable and compassionate. </p><p style="text-align: left;">During the month of October, Car From Her will donate $100 for each car they sell to the Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center in Kankakee that helps women in crisis. </p><p style="text-align: left;">Car From Her mission statement explains, “We are committed to finding the best value for our customers by providing an industry exclusive comprehensive vehicle purchase service and obtaining the highest level of customer satisfaction.”</p><p style="text-align: left;"> </p>