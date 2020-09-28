Voice of the People:

A different kind of election night

For the first time in history, 84% of voters will be eligible to vote by mail in the November 3 election. The ritual of finding out who wins on election night will not happen this year.

States decide how they will count mail-in ballots. Some states will count the ballots as soon as they are received; some will not count mail-in ballots until November 3.

The signatures on each ballot must be compared to the signature on file in the election authority office. It must be verified that a voter has not already cast an in-person vote. This process will take days, if not weeks.

If any candidate (with an opponent) declares himself/herself a winner on election night, they will be basing their declaration on incomplete vote counts. If a television or cable program projects a winner, it will be based on incomplete vote counts. This will be true of municipal, state and federal elections, including the presidential election. We will need to be patient and wait for the election authorities in each state to publish the names of the winners. If any candidate with an opponent declares victory on election night, ignore him/her.

Beth Jezek

Genoa