Readers share savings solutions

I always enjoy hearing how you’re saving and what deals you’ve spotted in “the wild,” so to speak. Whether you’ve been heading back to the stores or shopping from the comfort of your home, you might find there are some unexpectedly good deals out there.

I slowly have been getting back into my in-store shopping routine. On visiting a large, general-merchandise retailer, I was a little surprised to see some categories of products already were marked down to attractive clearance prices. I spotted all kinds of home décor products at 75 percent off, twin and full bed sheets, comforters, closet organizers, bathroom storage caddies, bath towels, and affordable sets of dishes and silverware. What do all of these items have in common? They typically are sold as back-to-school items for college students outfitting their dorm rooms or apartments.

I’m not the only one who has been finding deals, though. Check out some of the creative ideas and finds readers have enjoyed lately:

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I could not wait to tell you about the great deal I found this week. My store had eight packs of yogurt on sale for $1.99. The store had a $1 store coupon that could be used on up to three items, but I also had a $1.50-off-2 manufacturer coupon. From you, I have learned I can stack these together for more savings. I bought two. The store coupon made each package 99 cents, and the other coupon took another 75 cents off each package. This made each package just 24 cents each. I bought these as lunchbox snacks for my daughter. With prices such as these, it is so much less expensive to pack her lunch than for her to buy it at school. <strong>— Carlie E.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> My store had a name brand of rice cereal that was part of a “Buy 5” sale. When you bought five, you would save $1 on each box. I noticed there were some boxes that were marked “With Spring Colors,” and the rice cereal grains were colored. These boxes were included in the sale, too, but they already were marked down to $1.49 before the sale. Plus, each one of these boxes had a $1 peel-off coupon stuck right on the box. All of that added up to free cereal with 51 cents in overage on each box.

I imagine in a normal year, these boxes would not have been on the shelves from springtime until now. <strong>— Rhonda B.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Our daughter was moving into her first apartment. She was looking at buying a couch, and a local furniture store was having a sale: $500 off any couch when you trade in your old one.

She did not yet own a couch, but our neighbor was throwing one away. She asked if she could move it to our driveway. She did, and once she picked out her new couch, she had it delivered to our home. The furniture store took away the neighbor’s old couch, and she saved $500 on the new one. <strong>— Portia S.</strong>