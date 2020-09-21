Confused in the supermarket

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> Can you clarify expiration dates on food products? When it says “sell by 4/01/21,” does that mean it has to be used or just sold by that date? Others show a date of, say, “2/01/23” on canned or packaged goods. Does that mean you need to use it by this date, or what? Some canned or packaged products don’t seem to have any date I can find. Why is that? I’m so confused. <strong>— Bobbye</strong>

<strong>Dear Bobbye:</strong> Great question. The answer, which I can promise you will be much longer than your question, might surprise you.

Most food processors date and code their products, the Food and Drug Administration mandates dating ONLY on infant formula and baby food. Everything else is voluntary. Still, the food industry generally follows certain guidelines suggested by the FDA.

Phrases such as “best before,” “better if used before” or “best if used by” tell you how long the product will retain its best flavor and highest quality. They are found on products such as baked goods, cereals, snacks and some canned foods. The food still is safe to eat after this date, but it could have changed in taste and or texture.

The “sell by” date usually is found on highly perishable foods such as meat, milk and bread. This date guides the rotation of shelf stock and allows time for the product to be stored and used at home. The product still is safe and wholesome past this date. For example, milk usually will be good for at least a week beyond its “sell-by” date, if properly refrigerated. Meat that has arrived at its “sell-by” date either should be consumed or frozen within 24 hours. You also can extend the useful life of milk and baked goods by freezing within a day or so of the “sell by” date.

“Expiration,” “use by” or “use before” are phrases that appear on yogurt, eggs and other foods that require refrigeration. Other dating terms are guidelines, but this one means what it says. If you haven’t used the product by this date, toss it out.

“Guaranteed fresh” often is used for perishable baked goods. Beyond this date, freshness no longer is guaranteed, although the product still might be edible.

Some products bear a “pack date,” indicating when it was packaged, although this date often is encrypted so only manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers can read it. The pack date on some products, such as eggs, is shown by numbers 1 through 365; Jan. 1 is no. 1, and Dec. 31 is no. 365. In other coding, letters A through M (omitting the letter I) often are assigned to the months, with A being January and M being December, plus a numeric day either preceded or followed by the numeric year.

The point in all of this is the fresher your food, the better it is. Processors want to assure customers their products will remain at peak quality for certain periods of time.

Pro tip: In a properly stocked store, the freshest items will be at the back of the shelf or underneath older items.