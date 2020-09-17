How to make a cake from (almost) scratch and more great reader tips

This week, my supermarket has brand-name cake mixes on sale for $1 each, so I stocked up. And just in the nick of time, here’s a clever tip from a reader for how I can make my cake mixes taste for all the world as though I made them from scratch.

<strong>CAKE MIX</strong>

To make a boxed cake even better, my friend, Ida, taught me to add three things: 1/4 cup softened butter, 1/2 cup flour and 1 teaspoon baking powder. It really does make a superior cake. -- <strong>Toni D.</strong>

<strong>CUTTING ONIONS</strong>

I got so fed up with the tears when cutting up onions one day, and this idea came to me: I put my cutting board on the stove (while the burners were off, of course) and turned on the range’s vent fan. I now chop my onions tear-free. <strong>— Sarah S.</strong>

<strong>FROST-FREE DOORS</strong>

My mom had a great tip for preventing car doors from freezing shut: Put a piece of newspaper in the door, and shut the door on the newspaper. You still can lock the door and protect your car, and the door will not stick and freeze up. It works every time. <strong>— Becky W.</strong>

<strong>DECLUTTERING</strong>

Catalog Choice is a website where you can opt out of hundreds of catalogs you no longer wish to receive. It is a free service, and the company will not sell your information to any online marketers or emailers. Their service saves the environment and saves you money because there is no longer that temptation to buy. <strong>— Ann P.</strong>

<strong>CHANGING COINS</strong>

We don’t like to get shortchanged, so here’s what we do when our coins start to pile up. We take them down to the post office and plug them into the stamp vending machine. We get our full value in stamps, and the process is fun and educational for kids, too. <strong>— George, Frank and Tom</strong>

<strong>FLOWER VASES</strong>

Instead of throwing away those empty vases and baskets your flowers came in or letting them turn into more clutter, ask your florist if they take the containers and baskets back. Mine not only takes them but also gives me fresh flowers in exchange. It’s a nice way to recycle and get something in return. <strong>— Ruth P.</strong>

<strong>HEART-SHAPED CAKE</strong>

Baking a heart-shaped cake is easy. Just bake your cake in one square cake pan and one round cake pan. After they cool, cut the round cake in half. Turn the square one to form a diamond, and then place one-half of the round cake along each of the top two sides. Just make sure the sizes of the two pans match — for example, an 8-inch square pan with an 8-inch-diameter round pan. <strong>— Kate</strong>