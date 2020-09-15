What the big print giveth and small print taketh away

Have you ever wondered how retailers possibly can afford to offer the no-interest, no-payments, no-money down kind of deals you see advertised? That was the subject of a question I received recently.

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> There are several appliance, electronics and furniture stores in our area that run television commercials offering nothing down — no interest and no payments until 2022. It sounds as though I can just walk in and take what I want and not pay for three years. How do these companies really make money? <strong>— Kate</strong>

<strong>Dear Kate:</strong> First, these offers are on approved credit and come with a lot of other fine print. You need pristine credit to qualify for those attractive terms.

One retailer told me only about 25 percent of the people who apply for these amazing no-interest, no-payments offers actually can qualify. The other 75 percent are offered some other deal with horrible terms. People often accept these terms because, by the time they fill out the paperwork, they’re so emotionally involved and have their hearts set on that “free” deal they’re ready to sign anything.

Let’s say you’re one of the 25 percent who qualify. You have $3,000 sitting in the bank. You could pay cash for that 65-inch class 4K Ultra HD OLED TV. Instead, you decide to go for the nothing-down deal so you can earn interest on your money until 2022. Furthermore, you still have to fill out and sign a credit application. And that requires a credit check. Finally, you have to agree to very steep interest (plan on 27.99 percent or more), which is deferred (not waived) until 2022.

The contract will read if you are late paying that entire balance in full, you lose your deferment and owe interest back to the day you signed the contract. From that moment on, you must begin making enormous payments.

Whenever you sign a contract or application of any kind, remember this: What the large print giveth the fine print taketh away.

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> I just have to say thank you. I recently purchased the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional vacuum you have written about — even though I have a good vacuum and am trying to minimize my possessions. Oh, my. I have been vacuuming for a week straight and still am getting dirt out of my family room carpeting. What’s more, it even feels like new carpeting under our feet. Not to mention that this machine is beautiful — white and silver. This is just indicative of the numerous ways your wisdom and insight has blessed me and my family. Hope I get to see you in person again sometime (I was in the audience when you spoke in Naperville several years ago). <strong>— Nancy</strong>

<strong>Dear Nancy:</strong> Yours is the ninth message I’ve received just this week from readers who are ecstatic about their Shark vacuums. I know the feeling. Finally, my carpeting is really clean. Now it’s easy to keep it that way.

It’s great to hear from you and to recall that evening in Naperville. Knowing you were there makes that memory extra special.