A pillar of the community is less admired at home

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I have been married for 14 years to a man a lot of people in our town think has no flaws. He helps a lot of people, and he is also a pastor, but he ignores me and takes me for granted, personally, emotionally and sexually. He would rather watch TV until he falls asleep on the couch.

He looks at pornography online, and I catch him often. Even if he’s busy at work, he finds time for everyone but me. He always has excuses.

Since I married him, I have supported him and have gone the extra mile in all aspects — his work, church activities. I have waited on him and made sure all his needs were met. Now, I have reached the end of the line, and I want to leave. But if I do, people who know him will make me the villain.

Although we still live under one roof for financial reasons, now I separate myself from him, look after him less and sleep in another room with my dog. Please, Abby, give me your views. — Done With It In Maine

<strong>DEAR DONE:</strong> It appears your husband already has checked out of this marriage-in-name-only. Stop being afraid of being labelled a villain and offer your husband the option of couples counseling to see if the two of you can reconnect. Take into consideration there might be more involved than you are aware of (ED problems, another woman). If your husband refuses, and you haven’t already done so, confide what has been happening in two or three close female friends. They then can spread the word there is more than one side to the story. Then, talk to an attorney.