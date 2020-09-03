Labor Day weekend offers musical gems

Starz premieres “Power Book II: Ghost” (8 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA). A spin-off of its popular series “Power,” set in the intersection of the music and club scene and organized crime, it picks up in the aftermath of that series’ finale. We see Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) finding his way independent of his larger-than-life father’s reputation.

Notable cast members include actress and singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige, rapper and Wu Tang Clan member Method Man and singer and actress Naturi Naughton.

Blige also can be seen in the 2004 Jay-Z concert film “Fade to Black” (12:45 a.m. Monday, TCM), part of a Labor Day weekend festival of concert films on TCM.

For those who stay up all hours (or still save up favorites on their DVRs), other highlights include the 1982 gospel music documentary “Say Amen, Somebody” (4:30 a.m. Monday, TV-G) and “A Poem Is a Naked Person” (6:15 a.m. Monday), a 1974 gem from quirky filmmaker Les Blank featuring Willie Nelson, Leon Russell and George Jones.

Better-known films include the 2008 Rolling Stones documentary “Shine a Light” (9 p.m. Saturday); D.A. Pennebaker’s groundbreaking 1967 Dylan documentary “Don’t Look Back” (1 p.m. Monday, TV-MA); “Woodstock: The Director’s Cut” (8:30 p.m. Monday, TV-MA) from 1970, and the 1964 Beatles musical comedy “A Hard Day’s Night” (12:30 a.m. Tuesday, TV-PG), aptly described as “the Citizen Kane of jukebox musicals” by critic Andrew Sarris.

Even truly terrible concert films can be inspiring. It’s hard to watch the interminably dull and often pompous 1976 Led Zeppelin concert movie “The Song Remains the Same” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG) without imagining its influence on the rock parody film “This Is Spinal Tap.” One also can see how the static nature of this movie inspired later film- and videomakers to use quick-cut editing techniques to inject early MTV efforts with a sense of energy and cinematic narrative that helped distinguish them from these “classic rock” concert documentaries.

• Messing with tigers is never a good idea. Just ask Joe Exotic. The “Tiger King” phenomenon will follow us into the fall as animal collector Carole Baskin has been cast on the latest season of “Dancing With the Stars,” debuting Sept. 14.

A two-night installment of “How It Really Happened” (8 p.m., Sunday and Monday, HLN) examines the shocking accident that ended one of Las Vegas’ most popular acts. For decades, illusionists Siegfried & Roy dazzled audiences by creating the impression they could make large animals, including elephants, lions and tigers, vanish into thin air.

In 2003, one of the tigers deviated from the plot and bit Roy Horn in the neck, dragging him offstage in front of a horrified live audience. Horn would survive, but the magic was over; the show could not go on. Sunday night’s “Happened” focuses on the accident, and Monday looks into its aftermath, when the famous duo’s handling of wild creatures comes under scrutiny.

CULT CHOICE

Fans of the series “Cobra Kai,” created for YouTube and now streaming on Netflix, might want to go back to the original “text,” the 1984 touchstone “The Karate Kid” (6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sho2) and its 1986 sequel, “Karate Kid II” (8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sho2).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).