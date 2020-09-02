McColly brokers named among America's Best in 2020: Sandy Boyer

With the real estate market in the Chicago Southland booming, three agents from McColly Companies have been recognized nationally for their production in 2019 by RealTrend’s, as America’s Best Agents.

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2019. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

<strong>Sandy Boyer</strong>

An agent for McColly-Rosenboom in Watseka, Illinois, Sandy Boyer earned national recognition as an individual for the Real Trends award.

In Watseka, a community of about 5,600, Sandy says the real estate market is different.

“We are a farming community and much smaller than most. I was pretty surprised to be honored,” she said.

With $7.2 million in sales last year and 72 transactions, Boyer credits the historic low interest rates and local lenders for helping drive the buying and selling.

“Great local lenders really, really take care of the buyers,” she said.

Boyer has been a full-time broker for 18 years and is an Accredited Buyers Representative and a graduate of the Real Estate Institute.

Finding the right house for somebody is rewarding, because they do not always know what they’re looking for.

“But when we find it, it’s right. No one should ever have to settle when they are buying a house. It should be what they really want.

“When Realtors do their job, it’s not easy,” Sandy said. “We work when other people are off because that’s when buyers can look at homes…. On Saturdays, Sundays, evenings and even holidays sometimes. And our phones are always on.

“When that hard work results in national recognition, it is humbling. I have to thank my clients for allowing me to represent them and for having trust in me.”

When she started having repeat clients and was able to serve multiple generations within families, she knew she had chosen the right career path.

“It’s amazing to me in this small community I sell in, that I could qualify for a national award.”

Her office is located at 128 E. Walnut St. in Watseka.