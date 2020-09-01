Poet’s Arrow set for Sept. 15 at Kankakee library

KANKAKEE — Share your talents as the Kankakee Public Library hosts Poet’s Arrow, an open mic event, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Held on select Tuesdays of each month, the event offers artists a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience. All ages are welcome to participate. In this judgment-free environment, performers will be able to express their voice and support one another to take on the mic, according to a press release.

Whether you want to perform or listen to the performances, Poet’s Arrow invites everyone to listen to an array of local artistry.

This event will be open and free to the public. The library is located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.