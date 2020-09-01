Advice, convenience, selection make Lee’s Rentals an entertainment headquarters

Lee’s Rentals stands out when it comes to helping customers.

They have a tremendous volume and variety of things to rent. That’s their business. They offer experienced advice when it comes to planning your event or party. Finally, they make it easy for the consumer.

A primary means of making it easy is to set up the equipment. Instead of you struggling to understand the instructions on a tent you just bought, Lee’s crew comes, sets it up and, at the end of the day, packs it away and takes it off. All equipment, too, is cleaned as a preventive in these days of covid.

“With so many other things to think when it comes to your event, wrestling with equipment can be very stressful. It’s the last thing you want to do,” says co-owner Maureen Lee. Maureen and her husband Andy have owned and grown the business for 11 years.

The husband-wife team will see construction begin on a new location for Lee’s Rental in Manteno’s Diversatech in a couple of weeks. Lee’s also rents a wide range of tools. They had generators that were in big demand when the power went out. Among many other pieces of equipment needed for jobs at home, Lee’s rents lawn edgers, wheelbarrows, scaffolding, lawn aerators and a mini-excavator.

The free set-up feature pertains to rental orders of $120 or more. Lee’s Rentals services an area within roughly a 45-minute drive of Manteno.

They encourage people to book their rentals a month in advance, but if something is already on the sheet for someone else, it may pay to call back a second time. They do get cancellations, Maureen says.

One tremendous positive is that you don’t get stuck with something you may not need to use. Lee’s will accept cancellations up to 24 hours before the scheduled rental. That usually happens because bad weather is coming in. This summer, though, there have been cancellations due to covid. Planned events were undone when a member of the family came down with the illness.

Lee’s also makes ordering easy. Their extensive inventory is online.

And what an inventory it is. Lee’s has lots of stuff you might expect and a share of one-of-a-kind items. They rent an inflatable outdoor movie screen, used for showing features to an audience of 200. The rig comes with a speaker, a project and a DVD player (or you could hook it up to your cable. It’s suitable for Cubs, Sox or Bears parties.

A Port-O-Pub is an inflatable version of an Irish pub, 15 feet by 22 feet. It’s popular for Octoberfest-themed events.

Other unusual items include a money-cube. You step inside as currency is blown around you. In addition to using it for either crisp new bills or worn older ones, you can also use it for coupons. Lee’s rents nine holes of mini-golf. The holes come with clubs, too. Among many other games are legendary sets of Bozo buckets.

The Lees also created a bar horse trailer. It’s a trailer, originally designed for a horse, that they converted by putting a bar inside.

In these days of covid, with so many traditional fairs and festivals being canceled, there has been a strong trend to taking your celebration into your backyard. This year started slowly for Lee’s with many school fairs and festivals being canceled, but it has picked up throughout the warm summer outdoor months.

They have a lot of items for weddings and parties, including wedding arches for the couple to walk under, tables and chairs and a supply of tents, that has just been upgraded to include a new 60 by 104-foot model.

If you want advice on what might be best for a wedding or party, Lee’s has seen a lot. Thus, the sno-cone maker or the cotton candy machine have been used and can be used to create favors at fun weddings. They have a dance floor that can be assembled at your site.

Various slides and bounce houses work for different age groups. You give them the ages and the kids attending, they can make a recommendation. Maureen says her favorite water slide is the 64-foot long giant Roaring River. There are two lanes for simultaneous sliding. Their business began with the rental of two bounce houses.