A 'Planet Earth' celebration

August is almost over. It’s time for a summer blockbuster. Similar to many summer features, “Planet Earth: A Celebration” (7 p.m., BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance) blends the new with the familiar. It presents a highlight reel of eight of the most glorious sequences from “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II,” featuring new narration from Sir David Attenborough.

Because no really big summer movie is complete without a rousing score, composer Hans Zimmer has come up with new music for this compilation, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Similar to Labor Day telethons of yore, this special presentation comes with its own “pledge drive,” or at least frequent reminders of how viewers can support the National Wildlife Federation, a conservation organization dedicated to the survival of the magnificent creatures that are the real “stars” of these stunning presentations.

• 2020 exhaustion has many yearning for another era. For the National Geographic channel tonight, that time is 1997. It was 23 years ago today Princess Diana was killed in a car crash, an event that rattled British society and cast doubt on the royal family. “Diana: In Her Own Words” (7 p.m., TV-14) blends archival interview footage of the “people’s princess” with a reflection on her private youth and very public life as the wife of the prince of Wales.

“Being the Queen” (8 p.m., TV-14) reflects on the long reign and longer life of Queen Elizabeth II, the subject of Netflix’s series “The Crown.” Season 4 of that series streams Nov. 17. Its storyline will have caught up to Diana’s arrival by then. Something to look forward to.

And just to keep the 1997 theme going, there’s “Back to Titanic: Secrets of the Wreck” (9 p.m., TV-PG). After all, it was the underwater exploration of the sunken liner that inspired the 1997 epic “Titanic,” directed by James Cameron.

• “Independent Lens” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) repeats the popular 2019 documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” a profile of Fred Rogers and a look at his TV “Neighborhood.”

• So, where did August go? During the course of a traditionally “slow” month of television, we’ve been introduced to an avalanche of new series as well as films that might have worked their way into theatrical release under traditional circumstances.

They include “An American Pickle,” streaming on HBO Max, starring Seth Rogen in two roles. He’s both a 21st-century desk drone schlemiel and his own ancestor, preserved in a vat of pickle brine since 1920 and back to teach a few lessons in American history, Jewish culture and the art of being a man.

Streaming on Disney+ since Aug. 6, “Howard” recalls Howard Ashman, the lyricist behind the scores to “Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin,” the films that redefined the Disney “brand” and turned a new generation on to musical theater.

On Apple TV+, “Boys State” takes an intimate look at an American tradition, the gathering of high school student leaders in every state (in this case, Texas) to form a boys’ state government after a hard week of politicking. An insightful look at alpha-male behavior and politics in the time of intense culture war.

On HBO and HBO Max, “Lovecraft Country” became the latest series to use horror and supernatural elements to explore America’s racist past (and present).

Summer traditions continue with the return of “Hard Knocks” on HBO and “Big Brother” and “Love Island” on CBS. And, of course, we had “Shark Week.”

See you in September.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• John Goodman and Diane Keaton star in the 2015 holiday comedy “Love the Coopers” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• A killer confesses to much more than authorities expected on the new docuseries “The 93 Victims of Samuel Little” (8 p.m., ID).

• A doctor’s reputation is challenged on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Alain Delon stars in “Purple Noon” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), the 1960 adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”