A visit to Conrad Seipp’s Cottage

I read with interest Joshua Riley’s (The Brew Dude) recent column in the Daily Journal concerning the resurrection of the Conrad Seipp Brewing Co.

Seipp beer was a Chicago staple for more than 75 years. Today, Laurin Mack, the great-great-great-granddaughter of Conrad Seipp, is reviving her family’s brewing company and bringing Seipp’s beer back to Chicago.

Riley’s article reminded me of the first encounter my wife and I had with the story of Conrad Seipp. A visit to Lake Geneva, Wis., had provided us with an opportunity to explore a very tangible part of the Seipp history.

By any definition of the word, Black Point Estate is a mansion. From its four stories housing 20 rooms capped by a flag-topped tower visible from all points of the compass and wrapped by a covered porch to the 100 acres that eventually surrounded it, Black Point is a grand manor. But Conrad and Catharina Seipp built it and referred to it lovingly as their summer cottage.

The colonization of the Geneva Lake area by wealthy Chicagoans began in the mid-19th century but hit its stride in the 1880s after the great Chicago inferno of 1871, which sent anyone with wealth north to seek refuge until the city was rebuilt.

Built in 1888, Historic Black Point Mansion is one of the oldest mansions left on Geneva Lake. Mr. Seipp came to America from Germany in the mid 1800s, eventually establishing himself in the brewing business in the south side of Chicago. He became eminently successful, particularly after the Chicago fire of 1871 because so many of the other breweries burned down, and his was far enough south to escape the fire.

In 1888, he arranged to build two new homes, one a stone mansion on the south side of Chicago near his brewery, and the other on the south shore of Geneva Lake. Both were designed by Chicago architect Adolph Cudell, who had designed homes for other notables in Chicago, including Cyrus McCormick.

Designed to accommodate a large family during the summer months only, it sits on a bluff overlooking 600 feet of wooded lakefront. It initially was reached only by boat. The guests were brought over by steam boat from the City of Lake Geneva and then returned a week or more later, also by boat.

Today, arriving by boat is still the primary way to visit Black Point.

We embarked on our trip from the Rivera docks, home to Gage Lake Geneva Cruise Lines, on a crisp, cool morning for our trip to the Seipp mansion. Traveling at a very leisurely pace, our Captain provided a running history of the grand homes lining the shore, owned by families with names such as Rockefeller, Swift and Wrigley. The first mate announced the sun was over the yard-arm somewhere and opened the bar, serving coffee and Baileys and Bloody Marys to the passengers as we made our way across a very clear, blue Geneva Lake.

Upon docking after a 45-minute cruise, a leg-stretching, lung-testing 120 steps took us to the top of the bluff, where we were greeted by the amazing Queen Anne-style visage of Black Point. Trimmed in a generous amount of almost lace-like spindle work, this is the perfect example of a full-sized doll house.

Met on the lawn by our docent, the tour began in the great hall with its 12-foot ceilings and flanked by the grand rooms set aside for socializing. The downstairs rooms include a billiard parlor, a dining room that could seat 40 people, living room and music room, all with fireplaces faced with hand-crafted tiles. Stained-glass windows, hand-stenciled walls and oak balustrades speak of the Victorian craftsmanship. The overwhelming feeling is the family is just gone for the day. The cottage is well appointed by about 100 percent Seipp family heirlooms, furnishings and the everyday bric-a-brac a family accumulates in a lifetime. This was achieved when William O. Petersen, Conrad Seipp’s great-grandson and Mack’s great uncle, presented the keys to Black Point, including all furnishings right down to a bottle of medicinal opium left in Grandma Seipp’s medicine closet, to the State of Wisconsin in 2005 to use as a museum.

Through his generosity, today you can view a way of life of a bygone era through family photographs, imported artworks and a jumble of four generations worth of furnishings. These artifacts tell something about the story of the Seipp family, their descendants and the lifestyle they enjoyed at their summer vacation home. Stepping onto the lawn, it is easy to imagine children running about in games of tag, ladies of leisure engaging in a game of croquet as husbands lounge on the home’s expansive porch possibly sipping an Extra Pale Pre-Prohibition Lager, discussing the industries that funded their lives.

To tour Black Point Estate, visitors can travel by boat from Riviera Docks in downtown Lake Geneva. Tickets can be booked through Lake Geneva Cruise Line, a private tour company. The entire tour takes about three hours.

Lake Geneva, Wis., is located approximately 2 ½ hours north of Kankakee County.

Where to stay: blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org/

What to do: cruiselakegeneva.com/public-tours/