The Highest Quality of Care, The Most Compassionate and Caring Nursing Staff

If you are looking for an assisted living community that provides the highest quality care for mom or dad with a caring and compassionate staff, then you need look no further than Harvest View. Since they provide primary care, the nursing staff at Harvest View is responsible for our residents’ physical health and emotional well-being, which is why our nursing staff is an integral part of positively impacting our residents’ daily lives.

What makes our Harvest View Senior Living nursing staff exceptional? The experienced caregivers at Harvest View share 5 qualities that have earned them the respect and appreciation of our residents and their families.

<ol><li><strong>Empathy</strong>: Being empathetic helps our nurses and C.N.A.s understand what our residents need and provide better quality care for them. The love and kindness of our caregivers helps enrich our residents’ lives who may be dealing with age-related mobility and health issues on a daily basis.</li><li><strong>Advocacy</strong>: Both the sick and the elderly typically depend on their assisted living nursing staff to advocate for their needs. Our nursing staff serves to protect the best interests of the individuals under their daily care. Being a patient listener and a good communicator both help fulfill this important responsibility.</li><li><strong>Ethics/Values</strong>: A strong moral code ensures that our nursing staff does not take shortcuts that can impact the well-being of our residents. Our caregivers say that treating residents like their own family members is what makes all the difference in challenging situations. In addition to caring about our residents, they also have a deep respect for their colleagues, which enables them to work seamlessly as a team.</li><li><strong>Self-Reflection</strong>: Self-evaluation is the ideal way to reflect on the work ethic and quality of resident care that our assisted living nursing staff provides. A capable nursing staff is not only able to manage challenges but also learn from them. This helps provide better care for our residents. </li><li><strong>Patience</strong>: Working in senior living is not without its own set of daily problems to resolve. Every day brings new challenges. An understanding nursing staff makes all the difference by reducing our residents’ anxiety and assisting the rest of the Harvest View team in making the right decisions about the resident who needs care.</li></ol>

