Gardeners invited to attend Extension programs

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The University of Illinois Extension-Kankakee County is planning two gardening-related events in September.

Set for 10 a.m. Sept. 16, “Seed Saving” will include information on which plants to save seeds from, how to harvest seeds and how to properly store them over winter. To save seeds is to preserve food culture. Heirloom crops wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for gardeners that grew and saved seeds. Varieties like Brandywine tomatoes and Purple Globe Top turnips and many others would have been lost if seeds had not been saved, passing them on to future generations.

The program fee is $10 and registration is due by Sept. 9 at bit.ly/seed-saving-class.

The second class is titled “Putting Your Garden to Bed” and will be 10 a.m. Sept. 23. Fall is the ideal time to take stock of perennial gardens, correct mistakes, dig up and rearrange existing plants and plant a cover crop. Putting the garden to bed is a gradual process that continues right up until the ground freezes. Extension staff will demonstrate fall planting of cover crops, planting garlic and preparing the garden for spring.

The program fee is $6 and registration is due by Sept. 16 at bit.ly/garden-to-bed.

Both programs will be held at the University of Illinois Extension office, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. State guidelines recommend that only 10 people will be allowed to attend the meetings in person. Face masks and social distancing are required of those attending in person. Both programs will also be offered via Zoom meeting.