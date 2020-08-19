<strong>Nominations sought for chamber’s 40 Under Forty awards</strong>

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community’s help in identifying young leaders to join the 2020 class of the Kankakee County 40 Under Forty program.

The program aims to honor those under the age of 40 who are center stage in Kankakee County, working to drive the economy and demonstrate leadership. The awards look to not only celebrate the successes of local community standouts but also to bring these individuals together to create a powerful network of young leaders from all sectors and areas of Kankakee County, according to a press release.

The program has three stated goals: recognize achievement, encourage leadership and make an impact.

Who is eligible? Anyone working in Kankakee County who is 39 or younger as of Dec. 31 and has not previously received this honor.

What are the criteria? The chamber looks for a cross-section of people from a wide range of fields who are proven leaders in their field and show potential for still greater leadership.

How do I nominate someone? Complete a nomination form and return by Sept. 4. Forms are available on the chamber’s website, kankakeecountychamber.com.

The 2020 honorees will be celebrated in a magazine publication and there will be an informal reception hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County Young Professionals. The honorees will be listed on the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce website along with past recipients.

For questions or more information, contact the chamber at info@kankakeecountychamber.com or 815-351-9068.