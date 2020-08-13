Dear Editor,
More than five months into the coronavirus outbreak hundreds of thousands
of Illinoisans have lost their jobs. Whether it was due to the economic
slowdown or the Governor’s shutdown order, our neighbors in every part of
the state have found their lives turned upside-down through no fault of
their own. Now, adding insult to injury, the State of Illinois has failed
them when they have sought assistance from the unemployment insurance
system.
Since the first days of this crisis, my office has taken hundreds of calls
and e-mails from local residents who have been struggling to get answers
from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the state’s
unemployment agency. They have shared with me their stories of growing
desperation as bills pile up and bank accounts empty out.
Sadly, some of those individuals who applied for help back in March tell me
that they are still waiting, still calling IDES for updates on their
applications and getting no response. They are not alone. A recent
investigation
<https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-area-residents-continue-having-issues-reaching-ides-for-unemployment-benefits/>
by WGN-TV in Chicago revealed that between March and July there were 78.5
million calls placed to IDES, but fewer than 400,000 had been answered.
That is less than one percent.
This is unacceptable. Many legislators from both parties, including me,
have reached out to IDES and Governor Pritzker to call for action, but this
ongoing failure continues and requests seem to fall on deaf ears. All the
while, our neighbors continue to plead for help while their calls go
unanswered.
It is time for action. Other states have been able to address the surge in
applications, but Illinois has remained stuck. We need answers from IDES
immediately on the reasons for this failure and their plan to fix it. Time
is running out.
Tom Bennett
State Representative
106th District
(815) 844-9179
--