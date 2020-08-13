Dear Editor,

More than five months into the coronavirus outbreak hundreds of thousands

of Illinoisans have lost their jobs. Whether it was due to the economic

slowdown or the Governor’s shutdown order, our neighbors in every part of

the state have found their lives turned upside-down through no fault of

their own. Now, adding insult to injury, the State of Illinois has failed

them when they have sought assistance from the unemployment insurance

system.

Since the first days of this crisis, my office has taken hundreds of calls

and e-mails from local residents who have been struggling to get answers

from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the state’s

unemployment agency. They have shared with me their stories of growing

desperation as bills pile up and bank accounts empty out.

Sadly, some of those individuals who applied for help back in March tell me

that they are still waiting, still calling IDES for updates on their

applications and getting no response. They are not alone. A recent

investigation

<https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-area-residents-continue-having-issues-reaching-ides-for-unemployment-benefits/>

by WGN-TV in Chicago revealed that between March and July there were 78.5

million calls placed to IDES, but fewer than 400,000 had been answered.

That is less than one percent.

This is unacceptable. Many legislators from both parties, including me,

have reached out to IDES and Governor Pritzker to call for action, but this

ongoing failure continues and requests seem to fall on deaf ears. All the

while, our neighbors continue to plead for help while their calls go

unanswered.

It is time for action. Other states have been able to address the surge in

applications, but Illinois has remained stuck. We need answers from IDES

immediately on the reasons for this failure and their plan to fix it. Time

is running out.

Tom Bennett

State Representative

106th District

(815) 844-9179

--