How to get rid of rabbits ruining your lawn and garden

As adorable as these creatures are, rabbits can wreak havoc on a lawn and garden. Garden centers, home improvement stores and online resources offer commercial products to help gardeners protect their plants from rabbits.

But here’s the problem: Commercial repellents are expensive; they require repeated applications; and some of them might contain chemicals that can pose health hazards to pets when ingested.

Homemade repellents are not only less expensive but also safer than commercial repellents.

Rabbit repellents produce a smell or taste that is repulsive for rabbits without doing them harm.

4 ideas for homemade repellents:I

<strong>NO. 1: IRISH SPRING SOAP</strong>

I was surprised to learn Irish Spring bar soap is an inexpensive rabbit repellent. Apparently, unlike me, who finds the scent of Irish Spring to be pleasant, to rabbits, it has a terrible stench that drives them away.

Supplies needed: Irish Spring bar soap; small fabric drawstring bags OR cheesecloth and string; wooden stakes (12-inch-by-1-inch-by-1-inch or similar); staple gun or duct tape.

Slice the Irish Spring soap bar(s) into half-inch cubes with a knife. These do not have to be exact, but you will want many small chunks to spread around your garden.

Drop two pieces of soap into each drawstring pouch. Pull strings tightly to close, and tie the strings tightly to secure the soap inside. Or wrap two pieces of soap in a piece of cheesecloth, gathering it into a pouch and securing it with string.

Staple or securely tape one pouch to the end of each wooden stake. Drive the opposite end of each stake 6 inches into the ground around your lawn and garden, spacing them from 5 to 10 feet apart. Place stakes closer together in areas with thick vegetation or in spots you have noticed often are damaged by rabbits or other animals.

Alternatively, lay the drawstring pouches under and around the vegetation for a more discrete solution.

Monitor the garden or lawn during the course of the next week for signs of damaged or eaten plants. The amount of Irish Spring soap you need to ward off pests depends on the size of your garden and the population of local deer, rabbits and other animals. Be prepared to add more stakes to target heavily trafficked areas.

<strong>NO. 2: HOUSEHOLD AMMONIA</strong>

Rabbits are dinner for predators, so being aware of what and who is around them is necessary to their survival. The scent of ammonia is similar to the smell of the urine their predators have used to mark their territory. When rabbits smell the ammonia, they are compelled to move on to another area to avoid whatever animal left its mark behind.

Household ammonia, located in the cleaning or laundry section of stores or online, will do the trick when used at full strength to repel rabbits. That makes it a good choice for gardeners who want a simple, natural solution for their rabbit problem.

Soak strips of old rags in undiluted ammonia, and place them on the trails the rabbits are using to get into your garden. The rags will hold the scent and make life unpleasant for the rabbits.

If you have outdoor pets, you might want to consider options other than ammonia, as some professionals suggest it could be harmful if ingested by curious pets with a weak sense of smell.

<strong>NO. 3: BLOOD MEAL OR BONE MEAL</strong>

Placing blood meal or bone meal (yo will find both in garden centers or online) around plants and along paths has shown some efficacy in controlling rascally rabbits. They find the smell of these products to be repulsive.

Both are excellent fertilizers, so your garden will benefit from this repellent in more ways than one.

<strong>NO. 4: RED PEPPER POWDER</strong>

Sprinkling dry red pepper powder at the base of plants can be beneficial to protect them from hungry rabbits. You’ll want to find a source that sells it in bulk — 1 pound to 3 pounds.