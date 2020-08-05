Watch for enticing return-to-store offers

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Have you noticed some good sales bouncing back in your area? I have put off going to the store because of the pandemic, but the supermarket ads are starting to look better and better. I have seen deals so good I might go to the store soon. They are in-store-only deals, such as .25 bread, $1.50 12 packs of root beer and steaks for $1.99 per pound. You need to bring the coupon in to get these, so you can’t use them for online ordering. I don’t know if these are happening all over, but I wanted to give you a heads-up. Looks as though it is time to start saving again. <strong>— Joanne P.</strong>

I believe you’re right — from what I have seen lately at the grocery store and pharmacy ads in my area, the special offers have started to return during the past couple of weeks. One major supermarket in my area has been rolling out weekly offers that, frankly, are so good they’ve made me think about picking up the car keys again, too. My local store has offered everything from 99 cent lobster tails to 25 cent bottles of apple juice to $3 12-packs of toilet paper — something I think many people have decided to keep in stock since the pandemic.

In my case, each of these offers is limited to just one or two items at these extremely low prices, and purchases are tracked on the shopper’s store loyalty account, so shoppers cannot clean the store out of these crazy-bargain items. Loss leaders such as these are sold below the store’s actual wholesale cost of the item to entice shoppers to physically go to the store, hoping once shoppers are inside the store, they will see (and buy) other items, too.

During the pandemic, the public’s shopping habits changed dramatically. According to SupermarketNews.com, 78 percent of shoppers surveyed made changes to where and how they shopped during the pandemic. Some shoppers shopped less often, but others surveyed chose to shop at different, smaller stores, and 38 percent opted for shopping online and ceasing shopping in-store altogether.

Industry experts suspect these changes might be here to stay. The pandemic introduced the public to a new way of shopping, and time will tell if shoppers prefer shopping online for grocery delivery or pickup, or if they would like to head back to the stores in person.

I have a personal anecdote on this topic: My father, who never particularly has enjoyed spending time at the supermarket, used online ordering and curbside pickup for the first time because of the pandemic. He likes it so much I doubt he’ll be heading back into a grocery store anytime soon. Curbside pickup is free at his store of choice, and he’s found he prefers to create his shopping list online, then pick everything up once his order is ready.

Shoppers similar to my Dad still make stores money, of course, but they are also largely immune to impulse buys.

It’s not as easy to buy something on a whim if that “something” isn’t sitting right in front of you where you can pick it up, examine it and ponder whether or not to buy something new. A DAC Group study notes more than 88 percent of shoppers make impulse buys, and Americans make up to 156 impulse purchases per year. With fewer shoppers physically being in stores, these statistics likely will be much lower for 2020.

This data helps answer why stores are eager to get shoppers’ foot traffic back in their aisles. Ridiculously-low sale prices on a few featured items that are only available to in-store shoppers are a great way to tempt people to finally make that trek back to the supermarket.

That said, if you are in a demographic that is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, it is not worth compromising your own safety for a discounted bottle of apple juice. Use your own judgment and determine when it’s time for you to return to shopping in person.