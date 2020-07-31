Bourbonnais residents will pay more for sewer, garbage

BOURBONNAIS — Residents of Bourbonnais could see an increase in their monthly sewer and garbage bill beginning Sept. 1.

Due to rising costs, Bourbonnais trustees are proposing raising the monthly bill residents pay to $68, an increase of $2.

costs, the village will propose a rate increase at the board meeting scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2020, to cover the growing expenses. The recommended increase will total $2.00 per month for a single, residential property within the Village of Bourbonnais. Current residential, single-family homes pay a monthly flat rate fee of $66.00, inclusive of sewer and refuse services.

If approved, the rate increase will become effective beginning September 1, 2020 to allow

residents and businesses adequate time in preparing for the adjustment. The last rate increase went into effect August 2019.