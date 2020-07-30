OAK Surgical center notes

OAK Professional Complex,

Facility will be built 1/2 mile north of U.S. Route 45/52 at Bourbonnais Parkway (6000 Road).

2 stories, 69,000 square feet.

OAK also is finalizing plans on the construction of a two-story, 43,700-square-foot medical campus in Bourbonnais at the Bourbonnais Parkway. The merger does not affect those plans and construction on the $15.5 million project is expected to begin this fall with a targeted completion of January 2022. The location will include a full clinic as well as three operating rooms.

$750,000 in Tax Increment Funds ($400,000 for property acquisition costs) $350,000 for infrastructure improvements.

OAK Orthopedics, a Bradley-based orthopedics practice, recently merged with the expansive Illinois Bone & Joint Institute.

OAK will maintain its name, but is now known as OAK Orthopedics, a division of the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. The Bradley campus will be the IBJI’s most southern location, noted Sherri Guertin, OAK’s market development director. The institute is one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in Illinois.

Completed Monday, the merger also included OAK locations in New Lenox, Frankfort and Watseka.

IBJI has locations throughout the Chicagoland region including communities such as Chicago, Gurnee, Des Plaines, Libertyville, Buffalo Grove, Wilmette, Crystal Lake, Barrington, Palatine, Grayslake, Highland Park and Schaumburg.

OAK officials noted its 13 physicians, seven physician assistants, and 110 support staff members, as well as two physical therapy centers, will be joining the IBJI team.