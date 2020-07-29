At Harvest View Senior Living, residents are more than cared for. They are also appreciated and celebrated.

Located at 100 Harvest View Lane in Herscher, Harvest View Senior Living offers a wide range of Independent Living and Assisted Care options. Residents, either individuals or couples, live in one of 42 apartments.

At Harvest View, “your family is our family,” says Executive Director Janet Glazar.

The size of Harvest View allows the 48-person staff to form close relationships with the residents.

“We become very attached to all the residents here,” Glazar says. “We are passionate about caring for people. That is our calling.”

While Harvest View is in the small town setting of Herscher, Glazar adds that the hospitals in Kankakee County, as well as most physicians’ offices, are only minutes away via the Harvest View transportation system. “We are still very much connected,” she says.

Harvest View recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. It had been founded in 2008 by local physician Dr. Jeffrey Long and his siblings. Many of the residents are Dr. Long’s patients. Both he and the rest of the board are “very hands on,” Glazar says.

The age of the residents ranges from the late 60s and up. One resident is 101. The many residents who are veterans are recognized with plaques on a Wall of Honor at the Harvest View Library, and many special events to honor them. The facility has had several residents participate in the Honor Flight program, which takes them to see the World War II Memorial in Washington.

Glazar explains that Harvest View is open to a wide variety of people who need care. Someone can stay there temporarily if they are in need of rehabilitation following surgery. Physicians love that because a person staying in a monitored facility like Harvest View has a lower risk of infection than a person staying at home or in an large institution. Harvest View can also partner with Hospice to provide that level of care. There are also, Glazar says, seasonal stays. A person could live at home during the warmer months, but remain with Harvest View during the annual time of snow and ice. The facility accommodates short stays. If you are caring for mom or dad, but need a place for them temporarily, Harvest View is open.

For all residents, in either independent care or assisted living, there are four basic floor plans. There are studio apartment and one-bedroom units, both of which have a kitchenette and a microwave. There are also larger one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units. They have patios and full kitchens. All units have wall to wall carpeting and safety grab bars in the bathrooms.

All, too, are pet friendly. Along with its residents, Harvest View is currently home to five dogs and four cats. Even if you don’t have a pet, harvest View has a regular “Yappy Hour,” where an employee brings in a “furry friend” in for a visit with residents.

In Independent Living, residents can enjoy retirement living, and have the advantage of living in a maintenance-free environment. One meal a day is included. Assisted Living provides all meals, along with the management of medication, as well as any assistance needed with activities of daily living. Harvest View has a nurse on-site 24-7. Nursing care is of the highest quality, with a staff that includes Registered Nurses, Licensed Professional Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants. On site visits from an audiologist and podiatrist are also available. With a determination to remain safe and healthy, Harvest View is “100 percent virus free.”

Glazar emphasizes that there are a wide range of choices within the Independent Living and Assisted Care designations. For example, residents may enjoy extra meals or services, if needed. If there is a couple, one spouse might be independent, while the other is receiving assisted care both living in the same apartment.

The dining at Harvest View is restaurant-style, with residents able to choose from a variety of dishes. “We do work on trying different entrees,” Glazar says. There are themed culinary meals for residents enjoyment such as Italian nights, Mexican nights, and Octoberfest to name a few. An upcoming ‘50s dinner dance will be coming in the future.

In keeping with the personal and family atmosphere, Harvest View will even prepare a favorite recipe brought in by a resident or family.

A wide range of activities keep residents active and engaged. There is an ecumenical Bible Study group and Catholic and Lutheran services. A fitness center and equipment is utilized by all residents to stay active, and there are also daily group exercise classes . Residents maintain muscle mass and strength with light hand weights as they stretch and maintain agility. Physical Therapists also help to keep the residents moving.

There are raised garden beds where residents can plant, water and weed. Staff will buy the necessary plants and seeds to get started. Glazar, an artist and art teacher, conducts art classes with topics that vary each month, including printmaking, watercolors and pastels. There is a strong library, with books refreshed through the Limestone Library.

There is an active partnership with Herscher Elementary School with students visiting, reading to residents and being pen pals. Right now there are socially distanced card games, arts and crafts and bingo several times a week. In better times, without the pandemic, shopping trips are undertaken, along with ice cream socials.

A salon provides hair styling, manicures and pedicures, along with spa care.

Harvest View offers the most affordable pricing for retired living with excellent care in a family atmosphere.

“Once people find out about us, they realize we offer the best in care with a beautiful campus and the most compassionate staff,” Glazar says.