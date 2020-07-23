kankakee PD arrests info 7 21

At about 4:35 p.m. on July 20, officers stopped a silver Chrysler 300 driven by a subject known to the officer to have a suspended license at Elm and Hickory streets.

At the stop, one of the passengers, a 16-year-old juvenile, allegedly exited the car with a handgun and began running south.

Officers pursued him and took him into custody in a yard in the 500 block of south Hickory. A handgun was located on the ground in the yard. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.

While officers were checking the area, an anonymous subject reported that a male who was walking west on Bourbonnais Street with a backpack on was in possession of a handgun. Officers stopped Efrain Camargo, 22 years old, of the 500 block of Poplar. Officers did not find a firearm in his possession, but allegedly found a white powdery substance in a plastic bag suspected of being a controlled substance on him. He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.