The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Long-term loss

<strong>Q:</strong> I read shares of Cisco Systems still have not recovered from their drop when the dot-com bubble burst in 2000. Is that true? And if it is, how can I avoid investing in a company such as that? <strong>— P.T., Paramus, N.J.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> First off, understand Cisco Systems isn’t necessarily a bad company or bad investment. The problem was the bubble — people continued to buy shares of increasingly overpriced stocks, sending their prices up further, until the bubble burst. While many of those companies flamed out, others were solid and kept growing.

It is indeed true, 20 years later, Cisco’s market value remains lower than it was before the bubble burst. That’s true of other solid companies, too, such as Intel. It took Microsoft and Oracle much more than 10 years to surpass their pre-crash highs.

To avoid ending up with a loss that won’t be overcome for 20 years, pay attention to valuation when you buy a stock. You should buy high-quality companies but not at any price. Aim to buy stocks that seem undervalued — perhaps with their price-to-earnings ratios significantly lower than their five-year average P/Es, or with price-to-sales ratios significantly lower than those of their peers. You also can ask yourself whether their market value seems reasonable.

<strong>Q:</strong> What are capital gains? <strong>— L.D., Eugene, Ore.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> If you own and sell an asset such as a stock, the increase in value above the purchase price is your capital gain. If you sell for a loss, you’ve got a capital loss. Your gain or loss on an investment before you sell it is an “unrealized,” or “paper,” gain or loss.

Fool’s School

How fast is that growing?

To be a successful, active investor, you’ll need to do some math — such as when you want to calculate how rapidly a company’s revenue is growing. Fortunately, it’s not rocket science.

Imagine that Scruffy’s Chicken Shack (ticker: BUKBUK) had revenue of $6 billion in 2016 and $15 billion in 2019. You could figure out that growth rate with a fancy calculator, but here’s how to do it on your own:

Divide $15 billion by $6 billion, and you get 2.5, meaning revenue multiplied by 2.5 during that period. You might think that’s a 250 percent gain, but it’s not. (Remember when something doubles, it increases by 100 percent, not 200 percent.) To arrive at the correct percentage, take the growth multiple of 2.5, subtract 1.0, multiply by 100, and tack on a percentage sign. Voila — you’ll get 150 percent. So, revenue grew by a total of 150 percent between 2016-19.

You also could have taken the $15 billion and subtracted the $6 billion, getting $9 billion in growth. Then, divide the $9 billion by $6 billion, and you get 1.5. Multiply that by 100, tack on a percentage sign and you have the same result — 150 percent.

If you can handle some trickier math and have a computer or decent calculator, here’s how to annualize the growth rate (to see how much Scruffy’s revenue grew, on average, each year). Start by determining the time period: In our example, from 2016-19 is three years, so you need to raise the growth multiple of 2.5 to the 1/3 power, perhaps by punching in 2.5 %5E 1/3 or 2.5 %5E 0.333. That will give you a result of 1.36, reflecting a 36 percent annualized growth rate. (If the time period had been 10 years, you would raise the multiple to the 1/10, or 0.1 power; if it had been two years, you would use 1/2, or 0.5.)

Don’t let the math scare you. If you really want to learn it, you can, but you can still succeed without it.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1967, when my founders incorporated me and then applied to serve the Dallas, Houston and San Antonio areas. In 1971, I got my (now misleading) current name. At the end of 2019, I employed more than 60,000 people, and I recently became the world’s largest airline (in terms of scheduled seats). My fleet recently encompassed more than 700 Boeing 737s and, pre-pandemic, served more than 100 destinations — with 4,000-plus departures each weekday. I’m a rarity in my business, as I’ve been profitable for 47 years in a row. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots to 1979, when the Auto Shack store opened in Forrest City, Ark. I got my current name in 1987, and debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 1991. (My shares have risen in value more than 150-fold since then.) Today, based in Memphis, Tenn., and with a market value recently about $27 billion, I’m a premier retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and vehicular accessories. I boast more than 6,000 stores in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil, and I employ more than 85,000 workers on four continents. Who am I? (Answer: AutoZone)

The Motley Fool Take

Oily technology

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the oil industry hard. It’s going to take a long time for oil to recover, and some think it might never fully bounce back. Yet investors still can profit. Oil and natural gas remain the fuels that power much of global transportation, feeding manufacturing and electricity delivery. Renewables are becoming more important and eventually will displace hydrocarbons, but that’s likely to take decades. In the meantime, consider Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Core Laboratories is a major oilfield services provider, but it’s not the typical pick-and-shovel contractor with expensive equipment to maintain even when no one is hiring. It uses proprietary technology to analyze oil and gas wells to help producers maximize every dollar they spend developing those resources. That business model can help it ride out even this brutal downturn, and the services it provides are critically important to producers when they start drilling again.

With shares having fallen more than 80 percent during the past three years, Core Laboratories seems very undervalued. It aims to pay out a large portion of its free cash in dividends during healthy parts of the market cycle. That dividend was recently dropped to a penny per quarter, but when business picks up, investors likely can count on a nice dividend stream from the company. (The Motley Fool has recommended Core Laboratories.)