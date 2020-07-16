Readers share more stories of lockdown preparedness

My inbox has been overflowing with reader tips and stories about the time spent at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a sampling:

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Just read your article about how stocking up helped you through our stay-at-home policy.

I was raised by Depression-era parents, and I am so thankful for that. My family had a vegetable garden and always stocked up on items when they were one sale used coupons. I had plenty of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and personal care products.

When I was first married 31 years ago, I asked my husband for a chest freezer for my birthday. He thought I was crazy, but he didn’t understand everyone in our family had one, so I needed one, too. He did get me a small chest freezer, which has come in so handy during the years and has been full ever since with items I buy on sale. We had plenty in the freezer during the crisis.

When the pandemic happened, this was one less thing we had to worry about.

My in-laws used to think it was crazy I would buy six packs of bacon when it was on sale, but now I think they are learning a good lesson. Better to always be prepared and save money when you can. I think a lot of other people will re-think how they shop, especially those on the great toilet paper search of 2020. <strong>— Donna J.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Living in the country has its own set of problems: reliable water and power. During the years, I’ve adjusted to ice storms, power failures and shortages. The modern term is “Be prepared.” Storage of supplies, water well, cistern, solar power and generator are part of life as I find it, rather than end-of-the-world fear.

That said, my life changed very little when we have experienced shelter-in and bare shelves at the store.

I understand this is not particularly applicable to those in the city, but as you have mentioned, there are numerous things to do and remain prepared wherever one might be.

Please encourage as many as possible to re-evaluate their priorities. We could see further shortages in the future. <strong>— Hardy M.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I am a 66-year-old female who lives alone, so my experience during COVID naturally has been different than someone such as yourself who must provide for a family.

I had a particularly horrible experience before the limits on paper products were started. After that, I started buying paper products whenever I saw them.

From now on, I always will have at least six weeks of toilet paper, paper napkins, facial tissues and paper towels on hand.

Other than that, I learned to shop early in the morning, to learn when trucks were being unloaded and to ignore “senior” hours. I found management did not schedule enough cashiers on those days.

I had some trouble with eggs and orange juice midway through the shutdown, but it was more a matter of not having the kind I wanted than of not having them at all. I never did the online ordering and delivery. I heard too many stories of long waits and items not being available. I decided I would go to the grocery store early, wear my mask and make decisions on the fly. <strong>— Frances W.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I bought a bread maker machine in February and then couldn’t buy yeast at the store. I eventually was able to buy one pound of yeast online for about $25. It was way more than I needed and very costly as well.

I also was running low on toilet paper, so again I went online and placed two orders. Both took about two months to arrive, and they are from China (which I didn’t realize ahead of time.) All were very tiny compared to American versions of rolls and were also way too expensive.

Your inbox is probably full of tips. <strong>— Vivian S.</strong>