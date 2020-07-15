Netflix's 'Cursed' explores King Arthur's backstory

Floki is back! This time as Merlin! Gustaf Skarsgard, who played the eccentric defender of the Norse gods in "Vikings" is cast as a slightly alcoholic Merlin in the Arthurian prequel "Cursed," streaming today on Netflix.

Based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, "Cursed" offers an elaborate meditation on the myths of Arthur, the Lady of the Lake and the passing of the old ways during the Christianization of the British Isles.

Katherine Langford stars as Nimue (pronounced Nim-way), a reluctant mystical leader to her beleaguered people. She is caught between the locals, who consider her a witch, and those who seek to cleanse Britain of its fairy ways, often with burnings at the stake and crucifixions.

"Cursed" is something to behold, bouncing back and forth between scenes of barbarity and moments of bucolic splendor in primeval gardens of fairies and nymphs.

How's this for politically loaded casting? Devon Terrell is cast as the young pre-king Arthur. His last role of any note was as a young Barack Obama in the Netflix movie "Barry." Funny, in 2013, producers Roma Downey and Mark Burnett cast an actor who looked suspiciously similar to the 44th president to play Satan in their History Channel miniseries "The Bible." I suppose each production knows its audience.

While filmed with scenes of sword-wielding characters going medieval on each other, "Cursed" is not going to be Netflix's answer to "Game of Thrones." Given its Frank Miller connection and Round Table background, it could be bigger. It's hard to watch this and not see the influence the Arthurian legends had on "Star Wars." Particularly when dark-cloaked figures in outsized hoods arrive to coach the legions of indecency laying waste to fairyland.

-- Looking for proof a great artist can transcend politics? TCM spends the afternoon and evening with the films of director John Ford. Ford's films, including the "The Searchers," the "cavalry trilogy" and the 1940 drama "The Long Voyage Home" (11:30 p.m., TV-G) helped cement the screen legend of conservative icon John Wayne. The very same year, Ford also directed "The Grapes of Wrath" (9:15 p.m., TV-PG), one of cinema's greatest celebrations of cooperative socialism. It culminates in Tom Joad's (Henry Fonda) "I'll be there," speech, a manifesto of left-wing solidarity.

-- "Esther Povitsky: Hot for My Name" (10 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-MA) offers an increasingly familiar face her own stand-up special. In it, she waxes neurotically about her less-than-perfect looks, her lack of enthusiasm for sex and some uncomfortable hang-ups about her father.

Povitsky probably is best known for her role as a seriously unambitious nongirlfriend/friend on the underappreciated Freeform comedy "Alone Together." She appears in the Hulu comedy "Dollface," recently renewed for a second season.

Her many credits read as an interesting road map of ambitious, edgy TV and web comedy of the past five years or so, including "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Shrill," "Lady Dynamite" and "Workaholics." She also has appeared on network series including "New Girl," "Brooklyn-Nine-Nine" and "Parks and Recreation."

Povitsky follows in the long comedic tradition of the unbeautiful sidekick, the slightly overripe second banana capable of saying anything to get a nervous laugh. If she lands on successful mainstream comedy, she won't be the star, but she will help make it a hit.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

-- "Great Performances" (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess."

-- An officer's widow lashes out at Frank on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A peculiar young man (Bud Cort) dwells in the basement bomb shelter of the Houston Astrodome, where he's experimenting in human flight with birdlike wings in the 1970 Robert Altman comedy "Brewster McCloud" (3:15 a.m., TCM, TV-MA). Altman regulars Michael Murphy, Sally Kellerman and Shelley Duvall also appear.

SERIES NOTES

Military insecurity on "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... "The Wall" (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Cleaning products on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Dean Cain hosts "Masters of Illusion" (7 p.m. CW, TV-PG), followed by a repeat episode (7:30 p.m.) ... A fishy mission on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... "Dateline" (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC) ... Improvisations on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jason Sudeikis and Mike O'Brien visit "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Simon Pegg, Ben Platt and Finneas appear on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).