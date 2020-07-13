Community happening

Back to School fair coming in August

BOURBONNAIS — The annual Back to School Fair serving students from Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, coordinated by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. This annual summer event is a major countywide effort to help low-income families access important services to begin the school year on a positive note.

This year’s Back to School Fair has been modified to maintain safe social distancing. School supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru with items placed in each vehicle by Catholic Charities staff.

Pre-registration is required. To register, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.

Protective equipment giveaway set for Friday

KANKAKEE — Morning Star and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center will be giving way Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) packages which include a mask, gloves, and hand sanitizer. The items will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

The drive-thru service will be on a first come-first served basis.

For more information, call project leader Mary Archie at 815-295-1321.