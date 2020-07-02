'Outcry' on Showtime; celebrating the Fourth without crowds

Showtime debuts “Outcry” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA), a five-part true-crime docuseries rife with political reverberations and emotional hand grenades.

A tale of police misconduct and prosecutorial overreach on one side and charges of the most heinous nature on the other, “Outcry” adds sports culture to the mix. And Texas sports culture at that. If you can imagine “Friday Light Nights” meets the Central Park Five, you’re getting close.

As we learn from the beginning, Greg Kelley was a king among high school students, a football star in a state where the sport ranks right up there with religion. And some here argue gridiron fans are more pious. A serious young man driven to win a football scholarship, who excelled despite the serious illness of both of his parents, Kelley earned the praise of parents, teachers and peers.

This made the 2013 allegations of child sexual abuse all the more devastating to his community. As “Outcry” makes clear, questions of character and reputation go out the window when a child’s accusations are presented in court. The series shows a town’s police and prosecutors heavily invested in their reputation for playing hardball. Kelley’s arrest and conviction divide a tight-knit community. The side that takes the child’s testimony verbatim quickly accuses Kelley’s camp of cultlike behavior.

Similar to many witch-trial-like horror stories from the 1990s, “Outcry” begins with murky charges at a day care center that end up destroying reputations. It has a Greek chorus of voices on both sides — lawyers and activists convinced Kelley has been railroaded and accusers ready to “believe the child” who seem ready to back up their righteous convictions with Bible quotes and fury.

“Outcry” offers a fascinating slice of the American pie that could have happened anywhere. But things are bigger in Texas.

• A sporting event of dubious nature under the best of circumstances, 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2) will take place despite concerns about COVID-19. Traditionally conducted before throngs of fans on Surf and Stillwell avenues in Brooklyn’s faded and fabled Coney Island, the event will take place at a private location this year.

In keeping with this year’s concerns, the event will donate 100,000 hot dogs to a New York City food bank.

• Other events include “Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular” (7 p.m. Saturday, NBC, TV-PG). “Today” anchor Craig Melvin will host the proceedings. They include performances by Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley.

Cognizant of the ability of large crowds to spread contagion, the annual event has been reimagined as a series of small neighborhood shows. The fireworks themselves represent recordings of small bursts of pyrotechnic displays recorded during the past week and culminating on Independence Day.

On PBS, “A Capitol Fourth” (7 p.m. Saturday, TV-G, check local listings) also has improvised. This marks the 40th annual “Fourth,” celebrating America’s 244th birthday. John Stamos and Vanessa Williams host a series of concerts recorded at venues all over the country, including D.C., New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The program also will look back at highlights from its four-decade history.

Look for performances by Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renee Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, five-time Grammy Award-winning gospel vocalist Yolanda Adams, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara and Mandy Gonzalez, along with members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jack Everly.

In a similar vein, “A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes” (7 p.m. Saturday, Bloomberg, TV-G) will blend numbers performed for today’s event with past performances.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— A reporter (Naomi Watts) investigates a cursed videotape in the 2002 shocker “The Ring” (6 p.m., Showtime).

— Don Lemon and Dana Bash host “CNN’s the Fourth in America” (7 p.m.).

— A busy mom discovers her children have been raised to hate her in the 2019 shocker “The Twisted Nanny” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A couple must scramble to reorganize their big day in the 2018 romance “The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): gold mines dug up to 2 miles deep; falconry in Mongolia; Easter Island. A second hour (7 p.m.) presents great adventures.

— Election night advice on “Black Monday” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— A murder might be linked to LSD research on “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— The train is rocked by revolution on “Snowpiercer” (8 p.m., TNT, TV-MA).

— Jamie hatches a cover-up on “Yellowstone” (8 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).

— Mason and Strickland arrange for a freelance autopsy on “Perry Mason” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— The Williams family reels on “The Chi” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Charlie needs a favor on “NOS4A2” (9 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).

— Michelle ruminates on a murder from her own childhood on “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Vicarious travel unfolds on “Beach Around the World” (HGTV): exploring Belize (9 p.m.) and the Azores (9:30 p.m.).

CULT CHOICE

TCM celebrates the Fourth with two musicals set in small-town America. A con man brings excitement to River City, Iowa, in the 1962 adaptation of “The Music Man” (7 p.m. Saturday, TV-G). Rock and roll and television converge in Sweet Apple, Ohio, in the 1963 filmed version of “Bye Bye Birdie” (9 p.m., TV-G).

SATURDAY SERIES

Covert ops in the Congo on “SEAL Team” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Watch Party” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... “Ultimate Tag” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Teenage cancer patients begin to date on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Hollywood Game Night” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Bart shares too much on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Teaching teamwork on “DC’s Stargirl” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... A new level of intimacy on “Bless the Harts” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Danger drones on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Auditions continue on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Linda meets her local hero on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Meg has left the building on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A victim’s daughter needs protection on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Match Game” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).