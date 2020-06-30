Voice of the People: Start school after Labor Day this year

As a longtime, now retired, local school board member, I have a couple of comments in regard to the opening of schools this fall during the pandemic.

Every year when when the board voted on the new school yearly calendar, to the amusement of my fellow board members, I voted, "No." There were always a couple of reasons why I voted "No" but the main one was that I never could understand why school started earlier and earlier every year.

I always was in favor of starting after Labor Day. Not only were the last two weeks of August the best weather and best time to be outside, but the weather in late May and early June is always iffy. The district I was in did not have air conditioning and it seemed as if the last two weeks of August are always warm enough that students and staff suffered with the hot classrooms in the morning and were dismissed early later in the day.

Now, my COVID-19 point. Starting after Labor Day gives school officials an extra two weeks to figure out how to deal with the starting of school this year. It also gives more time for the virus to, hopefully, keep up its downward trend in cases. It also allows students to be outside for an extra two weeks, where some studies have shown that being outside in the sun is actually detrimental to the virus. Why bring students back in the classroom earlier than necessary?

I'm sure there are many arguments both ways, including students having been off too long already, and to be part of the decision making process at all schools is even more difficult this year. I certainly hope that not starting classes until after Labor Day is at least in the discussion.

<strong>Josh Martin</strong>

Bradley

Bradley Elementary School District No. 61 board member for over 19 years