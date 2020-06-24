More creative ways my clever readers save time and money

Sometimes, I wonder how “Everyday Cheapskate” readers discover their handy ideas. I mean, who would have thought something that cleans brake parts would also remove stains from clothes?

<strong>CLEANS MORE THAN BRAKES</strong>

I have found using my husband’s brake parts spray cleaner, Brakleen, works really well for getting out grease stains. It doesn’t affect the color and works when other stain removers have failed, even if the item already has been washed and dried. <strong>— Cam</strong>

(You always, without fail, should test any stain treatment in an inconspicuous place first to make sure your fabric is colorfast. These days, most are, but please, do not assume anything.)

<strong>NOTHING GOES TO WASTE</strong>

Our town has two thrift shops that accept worn-out clothes. They remove the buttons and sell those. Then, they bag up the clothes and sell them to a “rag man,” who gives them 7 cents per pound. So, really, nothing has to go to waste. I’ve begun doing this myself. My kids love the buttons for craft projects, and I make good use of the rags, too. <strong>— Marcelle</strong>

<strong>DOUBLE-DUTY SALAD</strong>

Mary’s tip about turning leftover salad into soup is genius. My Greek salad from a recent dinner did not end up in the disposal. Instead, it crossed the Mediterranean and changed nationalities — becoming gazpacho the next night. I did what Mary suggested, tossing the leftovers in the blender and adding a little V8 juice. <strong>— Betsy</strong>

<strong>MILK OF MAGNESIA ELIMINATES ODORS</strong>

I always have had very strong body odor. It didn’t matter what kind of deodorant or antiperspirant I used; it never worked. Then, I heard regular milk of magnesia worked as a daily deodorant. I tried it, and I’ve been using it for more than 10 years. I pour a little bit of the store-brand milk of magnesia on a cotton square and then pat it on my armpit and repeat with the other armpit. A little bit lasts all day. Milk of magnesia can dry out quickly in the bottle, so just add a little water, and shake well. <strong>— Lynda</strong>

<strong>PLASTIC CUTS IT PERFECTLY</strong>

When I bake brownies, I cut them with a plastic knife when they are still warm. The brownies don’t stick to the plastic knife or roll up when cut, but you have to cut them while they are warm. <strong>— Sally</strong>

<strong>WASP TRAP</strong>

We have a lot of wasps in the summer, and commercial wasp traps at my grocery store cost $12.99 each, so I make my own. I take an empty plastic sports drink container, cut the top off just below the point where it tapers and then invert the top and place it inside the bottom portion, put in a couple of inches of sugary juice, and set it on my deck.

The wasps fly or crawl into the bottle but can’t figure out how to get out. <strong>— Linda</strong>