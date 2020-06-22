State park best enjoyed sans cellphone

Some restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 crisis still remain in place, but among the first to be lifted was the ban on visits to the Kankakee River State Park. Beginning in early May and continuing to the present day, the public has been allowed to gather at this remarkable gem of nature.

As anyone who has visited during this period knows, many have taken advantage of the opportunity. Young and old alike have gone there individually or in small groups to enjoy hiking, biking, fishing or a simple car ride through the park’s expansive boundaries. For the most part, the initial visit tempts successive return trips.

But the hunch here is a certain segment of the population has visited the park in one-and-done fashion in recent weeks. Why? Depending on who your cellphone service provider is, reception can be nonexistent out there, and for a brief time, you are cut off from the services a mobile phone provides.

Oh, the horror! A few hours spent with no link to the outside world? How can one keep track of their Twitter or Facebook accounts? How can you send out a selfie with a cliff or waterway in the background? To some, it might seem an unfathomable prospect.

You need only remind yourself of the true spirit of the state park to ward off such thoughts. It is the most shining example of unspoiled beauty you will find here or perhaps anywhere. Aside from a soft drink machine, no signs of the commercial world are evident.

An operational cellphone doesn’t need to be there either. Take a bit of time to get back to the basics. Look at the trees, plants and wildlife instead of the latest text message. All those modern conveniences will be there once you return home, and chances are when you do so, you will feel reinvigorated.

"No one can feel more gratefully the charm of noble scenery, or the refreshment of escape into the unspoiled solitudes of nature, than the laborer at some close in-door employment.''

Lucy Larcom