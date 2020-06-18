Pritzkee touts Illinois's COVID-19 stats

Capitol News Illinois and Daily Journal staff report

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is saying that Illinois is “one of the best states in the nation in terms of the rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, ICU beds and deaths going down,” and said he does not anticipate moving backward in the Restore Illinois reopening plan.

The state announced another 546 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, along with 86 more deaths. That brought the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 134,185, including 6,485 total deaths.

Hospitalizations from the virus fell below 1,900 as of midnight Tuesday for the first time since the state began reporting the data on April 12. There remained fewer than 600 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds and fewer than 350 on ventilators as of midnight, signifying a continued downward trend in the metrics.

Local numbers

In Kankakee County, the county health department is reporting a total of 1,232 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s just up by 2 in the last 24 hours. There are 61 COVID-related deaths on record and 907 recoveries.

Of the 264 active cases, eight are currently hospitalized in Kankakee County. Of the 1,232 total confirmed cases, 579 cases are outbreak associated meaning they are linked to a congregate setting or large gathering.

In Iroquois County, public health officials report a total of 142 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 116 have recovered or been released from isolation, two are hospitalized, 19 remain isolated at home and five have died.