Iroquois hospital pharmacy now offering delivery

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital continues to expand as an organization by making healthcare needs more accessible for the community.

IMH will now be offering free medication delivery to patients at home or their place of work.

“Unfortunately, for many patients getting to the prescription counter is not possible or safe because they may be homebound, lack reliable transportation, or may not want to travel during the current pandemic,” pharmacy director Michael Sandsmark said. “We hope free prescription delivery will allow these patients to continue to take their medications as prescribed and get medication advice from a pharmacist over the telephone.”

Medication is able to be delivered to Watseka, Milford, Sheldon, Crescent City, Gilman, and other surrounding communities. The cutoff time for same-day prescription orders will be 9:30 a.m. Delivery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You do not have to be a current patient of the hospital to use its pharmacy.