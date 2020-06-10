The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Did I buy too high?

<strong>Q:</strong> I bought a stock at what ended up being its all-time high. It’s fallen in price. Should I sell it? Did I buy at too high a price? <strong>— D.H., Hartford, Conn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Don’t think so much about what you paid for the stock. The purchase price (your “cost basis”) matters whenever you sell and have to calculate your gain or loss, but you can ignore it most of the time.

Instead, focus on the stock’s current price and what you think its intrinsic value — its true fair price — is. For example, let’s say you bought shares of Buzzy’s Broccoli Beer (ticker: BRRRP) at $50 apiece, and they now are near $30. If your research suggests the shares are really worth about $40 each, then they’re undervalued and probably worth holding, waiting for them to eventually grow in value. If you think the shares are worth about $20, though, selling makes sense. With any stock holding, whether you’re sitting on a gain or loss, what matters most is where the shares are now and where you think they’re headed.

Don’t hang on to any stock you’ve lost faith in, and don’t hold on waiting to gain back any losses. Instead, sell and move whatever money is left into your best investment ideas.

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s the tax rate when you sell stocks? <strong>— R.Y., Lima, Ohio</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> For stocks held for a year or less, the short-term capital gains tax rate is the same as your ordinary income tax rate — and tax brackets for 2020 range from 10 to 37 percent.

For stocks held longer than a year, the long-term capital gains tax rate is 15 percent for most folks. High- and low-earners face a 20 or 0 percent rate, respectively.

Fool’s School

Stock splits: Not that exciting

Imagine: You own 100 shares of a stock and it undergoes a 3-for-1 stock split — so, all of a sudden, you own 300 shares. Many stocks occasionally split, but a split is not as meaningful an event as you might think.

Here’s why: Let’s say your 100 shares were priced at $30 apiece pre-split, for a total value of $3,000. After the split, their shares immediately trade at a proportionately lower price — which in this case would be about $10 each. So, the total value of your 300 shares after the split would be about the same — $3,000. Note, too, splits can be 2-for-1, 3-for-2, 7-for-1 or any other arrangement.

So, why do companies split their shares? A key reason is to keep them affordable for most investors. Consider Starbucks, for example, which went public via an initial public offering in 1992. It has split its stock 2-for-1 six times since then, so if you had started out with 100 shares, they would have become 200, 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 and, ultimately, 6,400. Meanwhile, its share price would have been halved six times. If Starbucks never had split its shares, you still would have just 100 shares, and each would be trading about $4,736 apiece, instead of the recent price of $74. Many investors wouldn’t be able to afford a single share.

There are such things as “reverse splits,” too — where your share count shrinks instead of growing, and the stock price is increased instead of reduced. They typically are executed by troubled companies that want to boost their share price — and sometimes because the price has fallen so low the company is in danger of being delisted from a stock exchange.

Don’t pay too much attention to stock splits because a lower price doesn’t suddenly make a stock a bargain, and many high-priced stocks can be undervalued and about to climb higher. Remember stock prices matter only when you compare them to other numbers, such as earnings, revenue or share count.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to the 1954, 1964 and 1972 foundings, respectively, of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes. My history is a bit complicated: The investment company 3G bought Burger King in 2010, added Tim Hortons in 2014 and gave me my current name and then added Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in 2017. Today, based in Toronto, my empire features more than 27,000 (mostly franchised) eateries worldwide — more than 18,500 Burger Kings, about 5,000 Tim Hortons and more than 3,000 Popeyes. My market value was about $16 billion, and I employ about 6,000 people. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to my 1979 founding by game designers from Atari; that was followed by the success of Chopper Command, River Raid and Pitfall. My current name reflects a 2008 merger with the developer of Warcraft. Today, based in Santa Monica, Calif., I oversee many game franchises, such as Call of Duty, Skylanders, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, Candy Crush and Bubble Witch. With a market value recently topping $55 billion, I rake in more than $6 billion annually, and about 500 million users in 196 countries play my games per month. Who am I? (Answer: Activision Blizzard)

The Motley Fool Take

A possible COVID-19 treatment

Shares of Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), a large-cap biotech known for its game-changing HIV and hepatitis C therapies, have risen since early 2020 because of its closely watched COVID-19 therapy, remdesivir, which was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. There’s more to like about Gilead, though.

For one thing, it has new products in its pipeline, such as experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug filgotinib, which has the potential to become a megablockbuster by the middle of the decade.

Gilead has been building up its oncology franchise, which is key to its long-term outlook. During the first quarter of 2020, for instance, it snapped up cancer specialist Forty Seven in a $4.9 billion deal, and some expect it to make further acquisitions in the coming years.

Finally, Gilead sports a strong balance sheet, free cash flow and a top-notch shareholder rewards program. Its dividend recently yielded about 3.6 percent, and it bought back more than $1 billion worth of shares during the most recent quarter.

If you’re looking for growth, value and income, give Gilead Sciences a closer look. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Gilead Sciences.)