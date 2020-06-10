How a simple request turned into $1,000 of savings

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> In a past column, a reader wrote saying it didn’t work to call her credit card company to ask them to lower her credit card’s interest rate. Your response reminded me I had a 14.99 percent interest rate on a Visa card with a credit union I have belonged to for 32 years.

I made the call and simply asked for a review of my account. I went on to explain I wanted to pay off my card without intervention of a third party, but with my high interest rate, I wasn’t making much of a dent in a very high balance.

I got an immediate response by email with an offer of 10.99 percent. I accepted, and then asked if I could lower the interest rate further if I changed the rewards card to a regular card (I had heard in the past this could reduce the interest rate by 1 percent). To my surprise, they said if I went to a nonrewards Visa or MasterCard, it would decrease to 8.99 percent. Needless to say, I am ecstatic and so thankful for your reminder to keep trying.

Thank you for all you do to help us work through the stresses of financial bondage. <strong>— Sandy</strong>

<strong>Dear Sandy:</strong> Good job. I applaud your courage to ask your credit card issuer for a lower rate. The difference between 14.99 and 8.99 percent is huge.

Expect your monthly minimum payment to go down considerably to reflect the lower rate of interest. However, I suggest you ignore the lower payments; instead, make the largest payments possible. That’s the way to take advantage of a lower rate, as more of the amount you send each month will go to reduce the balance owing.

You’ll knock down that debt to zero in no time, and you’ll save as much as a $1,000 in interest.