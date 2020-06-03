2020 hamfest has been canceled

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Area Radio Society’s Board of Directors says it’s with great reluctance that it announces the cancellation of the annual KARS-Fest for 2020.

Citing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Amateur Radio club says the event is not possible.

The hamfest was set for July 19 at the Will County Fairgrounds. The board says the event will likely return next year, setting July 18 as a possible date.

For more information, call the KARS-Fest hotline at 815-348-7752.