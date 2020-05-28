Weekend's standouts include 'Quiz' and 'Laurel Canyon'

Sunday brings two notable series: a documentary on a celebrated American music scene and a series about a celebrated pop culture phenomenon that passed America by.

AMC debuts “Quiz” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-14) from director Stephen Frears. Set at the turn of the century, it recalls the development of the prime-time game show hit “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” by British broadcaster ITV.

Michael Sheen, known for playing British Prime Minister Tony Blair in “The Queen” as well as talk show host David Frost in “Frost/Nixon,” plays host Chris Tarrant, a smooth personality who helped turn the series into a worldwide phenomenon. Soon after its U.K. success, ABC would rescue itself from the ratings cellar by buying the rights to “Millionaire” and airing it five nights per week during the summer of 1999.

This three-part drama recalls the true-life scandal that touched the game show when a contestant, Charles Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen, “Ripper Street”), was accused of cheating after seeming to win the million-pound prize. The makers of the series put Ingram on trial, along with his wife, Diana (Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”), and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson).

Ingram was accused of listening for coughs from his accomplices, alerting him he was about to submit a wrong answer. Their trial became a media sensation, with the tabloids treating them similar to monsters who had sullied a sacred institution. The show examines the passionate (some might say obsessive) world of pub quiz fans and shows how they were driven into a frenzy by the prospect of the show’s enormous prize.

It also shows why this scandal never really resonated in the United States. Police are seen bringing charges on September 11, 2001. So, the British media trial was eclipsed by other concerns in the American media.

Similar to Frears’ recent work “A Very English Scandal” and “Philomena,” “Quiz” does a great job of exploring the complexity of complicated characters, particularly those swept up in media maelstroms much larger than themselves. Highly recommended.

• For music fans of a certain age and sensibility, the two-part documentary series “Laurel Canyon” (8 p.m. Sunday, Epix) is required viewing. It’s far better than the recent “Echo in the Canyon,” which was basically an extended product placement for a recording of contemporary artists covering classics from the late 1960s.

Filled with period footage, some never before seen, “Laurel” captures a special moment in music history, when folk musicians picked up electric guitars and infused Top 40 pop with a poet’s sensibility. Influenced by Bob Dylan and the Beatles, the artists who would form the Mamas and the Papas, the Byrds, the Doors and the Eagles found refuge in the hills above Sunset Boulevard, a relatively rural enclave that allowed them to form a creative community while still being close enough to the “action” to come and go from nightclubs at a moment’s notice.

The makers of “Laurel Canyon” made the conscious decision to blend contemporary reminiscences of still-living stars such as David Crosby and Linda Ronstadt with recorded observations from departed musicians accompanying vintage footage of the artists in their prime. In this way, we don’t see the superannuated Crosby or Nash, and Mama Cass is just as “alive” as the rest of them and just as “present” as Joni Mitchell, whose song and album “Ladies of the Canyon” helped define the era. As the old Dylan song goes, they remain “Forever Young.”

If I have a quibble, it’s with the scant attention paid to Frank Zappa. The series notes his role as a pioneer resident of the canyon and one of the reasons many musicians moved there. But he never is heard from. Zappa’s perspective might have provided a needed counternarrative to standard 1960s history. He was that rare musician to savagely lampoon “flower power” culture even as it was happening. As early as 1967, he was singing about “phony hippies” and “psychedelic dungeons,” and he generally condemned the deadening conformity of the burgeoning drug scene.

More than just musical nostalgia, “Laurel Canyon” captures a critical moment in cultural history as a communal vibe is destroyed by a nervous competition fueled by dangerous white powders. It ends in the mid-1970s, as so many Laurel Canyon artists moved on to their own gated mansions. You can hear “California Dreamin’” give way to the “Hotel California.”

Part two airs next Sunday.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).