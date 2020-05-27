Nunley named VP at KCC

Kankakee Community College recently named <strong>Beth Nunley</strong> as the next vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer, effective July 1.

As chief financial officer of KCC, Nunley will be responsible for the development and management of the college budget, investments, accounting functions and purchasing. Along with meeting reporting requirements of the Illinois Community College Board, the business affairs division also is responsible for overseeing construction projects, human resources, insurance, risk management, physical plant operations, information technology services and the college bookstore.

“Beth has demonstrated unwavering commitment to KCC’s students over the last nine years as director of finance,” said Dr. Michael Boyd, KCC’s president. “She comes to the role of vice president well prepared. I am confident that she will bring energy and innovative ideas to the table as an executive-level leader. I’m excited to work alongside her as we lead KCC toward our mission.”

Nunley began working at KCC in June 2011 as director of financial affairs.

“I am honored to serve at the college and remain dedicated to supporting the evolving needs of our community,” Nunley said. “I will continue working with my colleagues to drive change at KCC, assist faculty and staff in creating environments to enhance student success, and provide affordable educational opportunities for all.”

Nunley has an associate degree from Joliet Junior College, a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Governors State University in University Park, and a master’s degree in business administration from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. She is also a certified public accountant, licensed in Illinois.

Before joining KCC’s staff, Nunley was a general accountant at JJC and a staff accountant in Burr Ridge.

KCC’s current chief financial officer, Vicki Gardner, will retire from the college on June 30. She has been employed by KCC since 1981 and has served as vice president for business affairs and human resources since September 2001.

KCC is an accredited two-year college which awards associate degrees and certificates of completion. For more information, visit kcc.edu.