More great reader tips to save time and money

I use a lint roller on my bathroom rugs to remove hair before I put the rugs in the washer and also between washings. Works wonderfully well. <strong>— Susan</strong>

<strong>JOIN A CSA</strong>

It’s not too late to research and join a community supported agriculture program in your area. As a member, you will receive farm-fresh organic produce — whatever that farm produces — regularly during the spring and summer.

The fee you pay upfront typically works out to about 50 percent off supermarket retail prices. Don’t delay, as all CSAs have participation limits based on their projected harvests. Go to the Local Harvest website, which has a database of more than 4,000 CSAs throughout the U.S. There’s bound to be one close to you. <strong>— Olivia</strong>

<strong>DO-IT-YOURSELF HAIRCUTS</strong>

Cutting your family members’ hair might be as easy as watching a YouTube video. Search “how to cut hair” on YouTube, and then practice like crazy. Once you have confidence, think of all the money you won’t be spending at the salon or barber shop. <strong>— Greg</strong>

<strong>CONSIGNMENT FOR CASH</strong>

Spring is a great time to go through closets and drawers and pull out items you no longer use or wear to sell. You will get the most cash at a consignment store. Find one with great reviews on Yelp.

Bring your best clothing candidates in great condition — cleaned, pressed and on hangers. Sporting or exercise equipment? Try Play It Again Sports. For kids’ new or gently used name-brand items, Once Upon a Child is a good bet. When the item sells, you’ll get 40 to 50 percent in cash or even more if you will accept store credit. <strong>— Brenda</strong>

<strong>DRUGSTORE DEALS</strong>

National chain drugstores such as Walgreens and Rite Aid have the best deals on health and beauty products.

The way to grab those bargains is to combine manufacturer’s and store coupons with sales. A coupon for an item that’s on sale can save 67 percent. Look for coupons in stores’ weekly flyers, on their websites and in email newsletters. Most retailers will accept paper coupons, so check sites such as Coupons.com and SmartSource, and also check your local newspapers. <strong>— Shellie</strong>

<strong>MASCARA RENEWAL</strong>

Here’s a quick and easy way to make sure you can use every last bit of your best mascara, even if it appears to be dried out and “clumpy.”

Remove the wand, and drop about 10 drops of sterile saline solution (such as over-the-counter eye drops) into the barrel. Replace the wand, and stir it around a bit. The clumps will disappear, and the product that remains will be revitalized. <strong>— Claudia</strong>