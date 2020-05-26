6 surprisingly effective ways to use apple cider vinegar

We cannot declare apple cider vinegar to be a modern-day miracle cure. Vinegar has been used as a remedy since the days of Hippocrates. The ancient Greek doctor treated wounds with it. In recent years, people have explored apple cider vinegar as a way to lose weight, improve heart health and even treat dandruff.

<strong>THE RIGHT CHOICE</strong>

When choosing apple cider vinegar, make sure you get one that includes the “mother.” The mother of vinegar is used to accelerate the fermentation process and ensure an effective product. Bragg is considered by many to be the gold standard for high-quality vinegar that is packed with vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Be sure to shake it well before use.

<strong>PRO TIP</strong>

If you’re a Costco member, the Kirkland brand of apple cider vinegar includes the mother and is an excellent and cheaper alternative.

Here are a few of the ways ACV might work well for you to treat everyday issues in the same way it works for so many others.

<strong>SEND DANDRUFF PACKING</strong>

Forget all the pricey salon sprays that promise to destroy the fungus that grows on your scalp. Apple cider vinegar’s acidity changes the pH of your scalp and also has antibacterial properties. Make your own dandruff treatment at home by mixing equal parts ACV and water in a spray bottle.

To use: Shampoo with your cheap shampoo of choice, and then rinse and towel dry. Spray this ACV dilution onto your hair, and work it through to the scalp. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse. Do this twice per week, and in no time, you will send away embarrassing dandruff forever. For routine maintenance, use ACV as a conditioner, which follows.

<strong>HEALTHY, SHINY HAIR</strong>

Mixing 4 parts water with 1 part ACV results in a very effective hair conditioner that will leave your hair soft and shiny. Shampoo, and rinse. Then, pour about 1 cup of this mixture over your hair, and rinse it out. Prepare to be amazed.

<strong>SORE THROAT SOOTHER</strong>

At the first sign of a sore throat, pull out three pantry ingredients to make a powerful elixir that will help soothe the discomfort and also break up mucous and sinus congestion: Mix one teaspoon ACV, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 3 teaspoons honey in a glass of warm water.

Apple cider vinegar and honey are known to have antibacterial properties, and the capsaicin in the cayenne helps alleviate pain. Sip this concoction gradually, one to three times per day. Note: This is not a substitute for physician-prescribed medication.

<strong>NO MORE STINKY FEET</strong>

Persistent stinky foot odor is not necessarily a hygiene problem but rather a problem caused by a fungus that might live unnoticed on the bottom of feet, under toenails or even between toes. A daily shower is not likely to alleviate the problem, but this will:

Soak your feet in a container of hot water to which you have added 4 cups ACV and 1 1/2 cups baking soda. Mix well, and soak your feet in it for or at least 10 minutes. Towel dry, and then enjoy your clean, soft feet. Any lingering smell of vinegar quickly will dissipate on its own.

<strong>QUICKLY HEAL SUNBURN</strong>

Acidic apple cider vinegar on a sunburn? You bet, and you will be amazed at the result. Here’s the routine: Following an unfortunate sunburn, draw a bath, adding 1 or 2 tablespoons of ACV to the tub. After soaking for 10 minutes, the ACV will have helped restore your skin’s pH levels, and your skin will feel cool and soothed.

<strong>WHITENING MOUTHWASH</strong>

To make an effective whitening mouthwash, mix 1 teaspoon of ACV with 1 cup of water. Swish this around your mouth, and either spit it out, or go ahead and swallow. It’s good for you.