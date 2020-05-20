The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

A time to buy

<strong>Q:</strong> This is a good time to buy stocks now, right, because the stock market is down? <strong>— R.Y., Charleston, S.C.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Right! When the overall market tanks, even the stocks of great and growing businesses can fall — often below their intrinsic value. But do your research first, and make sure any company you invest in is built to last. This pandemic is dealing harsh and sometimes fatal blows to lots of businesses.

Dig deeply into any company you’re considering investing in because you essentially will be buying a piece of it — and its future. Study its annual and quarterly reports; assess its cash and debt loads, its profit margins, cash flow, and the growth rates and trends for such measures.

Warren Buffett recommends asking the following questions when evaluating stocks: 1) Can I understand the company? 2) Does it have sustainable competitive advantages? 3) Is the management honest and competent? 4) Is the price attractive?

<strong>Q:</strong> Can you explain how Uber apparently only raised $8.1 billion when it went public last year, when the company was valued at about $75.5 billion? Why didn’t the initial public offering raise $75.5 billion? <strong>— T.M., Spokane, Wash.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> If Uber had offered all of its shares to the public market in its IPO, it would have collected about $75 billion. But as companies typically do, it offered only some of its shares for sale to the public, with insiders maintaining majority ownership and control.

If a company needs more cash later, it always can sell more of its shares on the market via a “secondary offering.” Companies also can change their number of shares during time by issuing more shares or by buying back shares.

Fool’s School

Real returns

Whenever you calculate or are presented with investment returns, they’re often in nominal terms, not real ones. “Nominal” vs. “real” is an important distinction to understand.

A real return is one that has factored in inflation (and sometimes fees and taxes). For example, the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns of close to 10 percent during many decades, but that’s a nominal average. Remember inflation was at work during that period and that, historically, inflation has averaged about 3 percent annually, though at times it has been much higher or lower. To arrive at the S&P 500’s long-term real return, you simply subtract the 3 percent inflation rate from the nominal average return of 10 percent, getting 7 percent.

Such differences have meaningful ramifications in our financial lives. For example, if you invest $5,000 per year for 30 years and average 8 percent gains, you’ll end up with about $612,000. That’s pretty good, but prices don’t remain the same during time — they tend to increase. That $612,000 might sound great today, when things we’re used to buying cost what they do today — but if inflation averages 3 percent annually during those 30 years, prices will be, on average, about 2.43 times what they are now. So, a $50 restaurant meal might cost $121.50, and a six-pack of paper towels that goes for $8 today might cost about $19 in 30 years. Your $612,000 won’t go nearly as far then as it would today.

If you model the growth of your money using a real growth rate of 5 percent instead of 8 percent, that $5,000 annual investment for 30 years grows to $348,800. So, you actually might end up with that $612,000 — but it will have the buying power of about $348,800 in today’s dollars.

These considerations are important for savings, too, not just investments. For example, if you’re earning 2 percent interest for many years on your savings but inflation is averaging 3 percent, you actually are losing purchasing power during time. You can look up historical inflation rates and find inflation calculators at sites such as InflationData.com.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 2006, when several guys founded me — inspired, in part, by status updates of live bloggers. Today, based in San Francisco and with a market value recently near $23 billion, I employ more than 4,800 people. Available in more than 40 languages, I’m a global communication tool, with more than 300 million monthly active users. Account holder Barack Obama has the most followers (recently 117 million), but he’s not the politician most famous for using me. (Justin Bieber is the second most-followed account, with about 112 million followers.) My name evokes ornithology. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1929 founding of an aviation engineering company and the 1939 founding of an aircraft company — which merged in 1994. Today, based in Falls Church, Va., and with a market value recently about $55 billion, I’m a diversified giant, offering systems, products and services to the space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace fields. I’ve acquired many companies during time, and my businesses include Logicon, Litton, Orbital ATK, Scaled Composites and TRW. I build stealth bombers, radar systems, mine detectors and more, and I’m helping build NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to Hubble. Who am I? (Answer: Northrup Grumman)

The Motley Fool Take

Big pharma dividends

The recent stock market meltdown has presented a lot of bargains for those with some cash to invest. Consider, for example, large-cap pharmaceutical concern AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), spun off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013. Its shares recently traded at a forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio of less than 9. That kind of low valuation might make sense for a company likely to experience an earnings decline, but that’s not the case for AbbVie.

Granted, AbbVie faces some headwinds for its top-selling drug, Humira. Rival biosimilar drugs already are eating into the blockbuster drug’s market share in Europe and will do the same in the U.S. beginning in 2023. However, AbbVie has been planning for this eventuality for years and isn’t as dependent on Humira as it used to be, thanks in large part to fast-rising sales for cancer drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta.

Its pipeline also has been fruitful, with new immunology drugs Rinvoq and Skyrizi likely to rake in billions of dollars in sales annually during the next decade. And AbbVie’s pending acquisition of Botox maker Allergan will further reduce its reliance on Humira.

Even with the challenges to Humira, Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie’s earnings will increase by an average of close to 5 percent annually during the next five years. With the company’s dividend recently yielding 5.6 percent, AbbVie looks likely to deliver attractive total returns for a long time to come.