Best ever no-yeast homemade bread

Hot, homemade bread with no yeast, no eggs, no oil and no sugar. For hardcore bread lovers, that might sound awful, but you just have to try this.

For those times when you’re fresh out of yeast, this is the recipe you will be glad you kept handy.

No-yeast bread, often referred to as soda bread, is different than a light, airy yeast bread. It’s rustic, dense and a bit heavier than yeast bread — and oh, so delicious. Eat it plain, toasted or served warm and all slathered up with butter.

The process of making no-yeast bread is somewhat different than traditional yeast bread, so pay close attention.

BEST EVER NO-YEAST BREAD

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 3/4 cups whole-wheat flour

2 cups buttermilk

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Prepare baking surface: If using a bread pan, grease it well. If opting for a free-form loaf, line a baking sheet with parchment. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flours, baking soda and salt. Add buttermilk, stirring until incorporated well in the flour mixture.

Prepare a work surface with 2 tablespoons of white flour. Turn the dough out onto the surface, and gently knead exactly eight times. If it’s super sticky, add a tiny bit more flour, but go easy! And remember — eight kneads. That’s all.

Place dough in prepared pan or baking sheet. Slash the top of the loaf with a serrated knife. Bake for 20 minutes at 425 degrees. Reduce oven temp to 375 degrees. Bake for an additional 20 minutes, or until loaf is brown. It should produce a hollow sound when you tap it in the middle. Remove from oven to a rack. Allow to cool for 30 minutes before slicing.

<strong>COOK’S NOTES</strong>

<strong>Kneading:</strong> Excessive handling (kneading) of this dough will prevent it from rising in the oven as it should, and you will be very disappointed when you produce something better used as a doorstop than enjoyed as a great loaf of bread.

<strong>Flour:</strong> If you don’t have whole-wheat flour, you can use 3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour. Using part whole-wheat in the ratio above is optional but will add wonderful flavor to the otherwise bland bread. There is no need to substitute with bread flour, however. If you go with the all-purpose plus whole-wheat combo, use no more than 1 3/4 cups whole-wheat. A greater ratio of whole-wheat to all-purpose flour will produce a very dry result.

<strong>Buttermilk:</strong> You can make your own by adding 1 tablespoon plain white vinegar to a 2-cup liquid measuring cup. Fill to the 2-cup mark with milk. Stir gently to mix. Now, remove and discard 1 tablespoon of the “buttermilk.” This substitute requires a bit less than if you are using commercial buttermilk. Allow to sit for a few minutes until it starts to thicken and curdle. Proceed as above.