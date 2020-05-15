Community happenings

Group will honor veterans with flags at cemeteries

The Kankakee County Veterans Council has announced that U.S. flags will be placed on veterans’ graves on May 21 and 22.

Volunteers will start at 8 a.m. May 21, at Mount Calvary Cemetery located near I-57 on East Court Street. Once finished, they’ll move on to Mound Grove Cemetery in Brookmont and work for the remainder of the day or until finished. Then, on May 22, volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Memorial Gardens located east of Route 17 at Lowe Road.

Social distancing will be in place and those attending are asked to bring a mask. For more information, call Edward Peters at 815-953-4572.

KC-CASA offers crisis intervention training sessions

KANKAKEE — KC-CASA is offering its 40-hour crisis intervention training session virtually for prospective volunteers, professionals and students.

Training will consist of 16 virtual Zoom sessions and two in-office sessions. Training begins May 21 and will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each Zoom session is from 6 to 8 p.m.

All 40 hours of training are mandatory and must be completed in order to be certified. Attendance will be taken at every session. Makeups are available but limited.

KC-CASA volunteer opportunities include serving on a 24-hour crisis hotline as an on-call advocate, helping at special events, fundraisers and in the office.

For more information about the training, call Hannah at 815-932-7273, ext. 228, or email at hewoldt@kc-casa.org.

Kankakee library offering virtual library cards

KANKAKEE — Though the library is closed, that doesn’t mean residents don’t still have access to its resources.

The Kankakee Public Library is offering “Virtual Library Cards” for residents who live in Kankakee city limits. Cardholders can access thousands of online resources including e-books, audio books, TV shows and movies.

If you live in city limits but do not have a library card, you can apply online at lions-online.org.

Once your application is approved you will be emailed a virtual library card and pin number to use for e-books and other e-resources.