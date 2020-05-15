Chamber helps businesses understand mask rules

Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order, individuals are required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a 6-foot social distance. Face-coverings are also required in public indoor spaces, such as stores.

The order has caused many questions, and the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce says it has received many inquiries regarding appropriate face coverings per Illinois guidelines, Executive Director Angela Morrey said in an email to the Daily Journal.

To help business owners and employees better understand the requirements of the order, Morrey has shared a FAQ document for businesses concerning use of face-coverings during COVID-19. You can find the document, which was created by the Illinois Department of Human Rights, on the chamber’s website at kankakeecountychamber.com/covid-19.