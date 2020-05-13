The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Value is relative

<strong>Q:</strong> How can a $20 stock be more overvalued than a $100 stock? <strong>— G.H., Houston</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You need to look beyond the price to the underlying value. After all, a $150,000 Rolls Royce could be considered more of a bargain than a $75,000 Volkswagen. To get an idea of how under- or overvalued a stock is, compare its price to other measures, such as its earnings, sales or cash flow.

For example, imagine Mulder Inc. and Scully Co. — each with a share price of $48. If Mulder’s earnings per share during the past 12 months are $3, then its price-to-earnings ratio (price divided by EPS) is 16. If Scully’s EPS is $2, its P/E ratio is higher, at 24. You would have to pay $16 for each dollar of Mulder’s earnings and $24 for each dollar of Scully’s earnings, suggesting Mulder stock is more of a bargain.

You need to look at more numbers than that, though. For example, assess each company’s cash and debt levels and whether its revenue, earnings and profit margins are growing — and at what rates. Sometimes, the company with a higher valuation still can be the better buy if it has more competitive advantages and growth potential.

<strong>Q:</strong> What does it mean if an investor is “long” or “short”? <strong>— T.K., online</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> If an investor is “long” on a stock, it means they have bought shares, expecting their value to rise. (This is what most stock investors do.)

“Shorting” shares is a strange but legal process, in which investors sell shares they don’t own but have agreed to buy later. Those who are “short” are betting that the price of shares will drop, and that they will profit that way.

Fool’s School

Do-it-yourself pensionlike income

We all would love a pension: You work for a company for many years, and in retirement, it still pays you an income. Sadly, though, fewer and fewer employers offer pensions. Social Security offers a similarly dependable income stream, but it’s not likely to be enough. So, consider buying an immediate fixed-rate annuity. (Favor these over variable or indexed annuities, which we reviewed last week.)

With an immediate fixed-rate annuity, you fork over a hefty sum to an insurance company in exchange for regular payments — for a set period, or for the rest of your life. By paying more money — or accepting less — you can include features such as inflation adjustments or payments for the duration of your spouse’s life, too.

In the recent interest rate environment, a 65-year-old man might get monthly $489 payments for the rest of his life for $100,000, and a 70-year-old woman might get $531. A 70-year-old couple might get $927 for $200,000. If you buy your annuities when interest rates are higher, you will be offered more income.

Read up on annuities a lot more before buying one, but here are some tips: For starters, be sure to buy from companies with very high credit ratings because the annuity payments are guaranteed only as long as the company is in business. Also, if you’re not sure when to buy, consider splitting up your purchase. If you wanted to spend $300,000 on annuities, perhaps spend $100,000 now, and the rest later, when interest rates might be higher. You also might divide your purchase between several insurers.

One downside is if you die unexpectedly early, you might not get as many payments as you expected, and your purchase price won’t be refunded. You could prevent that by buying an annuity that guarantees a certain number of payments — even to your heirs.

Setting up annuity income for yourself can relieve you of a lot of money management responsibilities later in life and can reduce your worries. Learn more about annuities by visiting Investor.gov and typing “annuities” into the search box.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to the 1929 founding of an aviation engineering company and the 1939 founding of an aircraft company, which merged in 1994. Today, based in Falls Church, Va., and with a market value recently near $55 billion, I’m a diversified giant, offering systems, products and services to the space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace fields. I’ve acquired many companies during time, and my businesses include Logicon, Litton, Orbital ATK, Scaled Composites and TRW. I build stealth bombers, radar systems, mine detectors and more, and I’m helping build NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to Hubble. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1802 creation of a gunpowder mill on the Brandywine River in Delaware by a French immigrant and family friend of Thomas Jefferson. In 1903, I set up my Experimental Station, one of the world’s first industrial research and development facilities; here, products such as nylon, Lycra, Kevlar and Tyvek were conceived, along with neoprene — the first synthetic rubber. Today, my market value is more than $30 billion, and my brands include Corian and Styrofoam. I completed a merger with Dow Chemical in 2017 and then spun it off in 2019. Who am I? (Answer: DuPont)

The Motley Fool Take

Disney for the long run

It’s easy to understand why investors would be wary of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) right now. The company shut down Disney World and Disneyland because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with millions staying home now, sales will be depressed this year.

But Disney is a good bet to rebound eventually, as it’s consistently posted profits during the years, and they have increased as well. From a profit of $7.5 billion in fiscal 2014, Disney’s profit rose 47 percent to $11.1 billion in 2019. During five years, that’s an average annual growth rate of 8 percent — impressive for a company with a market value recently near $190 billion. It also has produced positive free cash flow in each of the past 10 years, which will help it absorb a financial hit this year.

When the coronavirus crisis is over, movie theaters and Disney properties worldwide will be open for business again, but the company has more going on than just those businesses. It owns ABC and the majority of Hulu, for example, and recently launched its Disney+ streaming business, which quickly collected more than 50 million subscribers.

Disney’s stock was recently 31 percent below its 52-week high, and now could be a good time to buy, if you’re willing to wait for the global economy to recover. The stock offers a dividend, too, that recently yielded almost 1.7 percent. (The Motley Fool has recommended and owns shares of Disney.)