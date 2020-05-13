Should you lend money to family and friends?

During the years, I’ve heard from dozens of readers who have lent money to friends and family members only to become outraged when the deal goes sour.

The problem is they write to me after they’ve made the loan.

I tell these readers I wish they had written to me before they lent the money. Doing things right from the start makes all the difference in the end. Here’s how:

<strong>ACCEPT REALITY</strong>

Lend only the amount of money you can afford to give as a gift. Don’t tell your potential borrower this, but know in your heart if you hand over the money, the chances of being repaid in full are fairly slim. That’s a fact of life. There’s a reason this borrower is coming to you and not to a bank, conventional lender or credit card to borrow money.

<strong>PROMISSORY NOTE</strong>

This is a legally binding document that, when signed by both parties, creates a contract. A promissory note lays out the details of repayment, including total amount to be repaid, due dates and penalties if the terms and conditions are violated.

<strong>REQUIRE COLLATERAL</strong>

You can require your borrower “secure” this loan by pledging something he or she owns that has a perceived value by the borrower of at least the amount of the loan. That could be a Nintendo Switch, a watch or a TV. Whatever it is, take possession of it. Hold it until you receive your repayment.

<strong>FORMAL REPAYMENT PLAN</strong>

Because you do not want to become a debt collector and deadbeat chaser, agree on a repayment plan upfront.

<strong>THERE’S AN APP FOR THAT</strong>

Zirtue is a free mobile app (find it at the App Store or Google Play) and perfect for this kind of transaction. Zirtue is a relationship-based mobile lending platform that allows you to securely lend and borrow money with friends and family. It is perfect for trusted relationships — people who want to help and not take advantage of one another.

Zirtue lets the two of you set up a formal repayment situation. The borrower pays you 5 percent interest on the loan and makes the automatic monthly payments you agree on from his or her bank account directly into yours. You, the lender, do not pay any fees, but the borrower must pay a small monthly fee. The borrower needs to learn about how the real world operates.