Daily Journal launches grant program

Daily Journal staff report

The Daily Journal is excited to announce the launch of its Rebuilding Kankakee County program.

We know that our local communities, and the businesses that we serve, are one of our greatest assets. As Kankakee County looks toward steps to reopen our local economy, the Daily Journal is offering a special grant program valued at more than $3,000 of advertising to both small and medium-sized businesses.

The 10 grant recipients will receive three months of advertising on programmatic digital platforms, daily-journal.com, email marketing, Lifestyles Magazine and/or Daily Journal advertising.

Any business with less than 100 employees is encouraged to apply.

The application process will include a 100-word essay on how your business will benefit from an advertising grant and what your advertising and digital strategy is for the next 90 days and remainder of the year.

Applying businesses also will be asked to describe how they will track the success of the 90-day campaign, to describe the desired design and message and include what other advertising and promotion the business is planning on during this time frame to jumpstart their business.

Stay tuned as we continue to sponsor, support and inform as we assist in restarting our local economy.

To apply for the Daily Journal Advertising Grant, visit daily-journal.com/advertisinggrant.